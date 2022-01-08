ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Ardmoreite

Roundup: Ardmore boys basketball beats Ada; Springer boys win 11th straight

By Beau Bearden, The Daily Ardmoreite
It’s no secret that the Ardmore-Ada rivalry holds special meaning no matter what sport it is. However, the Ardmore High School boys basketball team hadn’t battled the Cougars since Feb. 2019.

That changed Friday as the Tigers held off Ada 56-50 in the semifinals of the East Central Oklahoma Classic.

DD Coleman led the way with 18 points, while Dion Brown scored 15 and Jordyn Brown finished with 14.

With the win, Ardmore advances to the championship game against the OKC Storm at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. It’ll be the second meeting this season as the Tigers fell 65-55 on Dec. 7.

Ardmore opened the ECOC with a 68-54 victory over Shawnee as Coleman paced the Tigers with 22 points. Jordyn Brown chipped in 17, followed by Dion Brown with nine and Jalen Reed with eight.

Springer 53, Fox 35

At South Central Conference Tournament, it’s safe to say the Cardinals are on a roll as they tallied their 11th straight victory Friday in a 53-35 decision over Fox.

Springer’s Mickey Hunnicutt led all scorers with 23 points, while Mikal Brown tallied 10 and Seth Gardner added six.

Meanwhile, Logan McCurtain paced the Foxes with 13 and Aaron Bassett finished with nine.

The Cardinals battle Turner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the championship game. The Falcons won the previous meeting 35-33 on Nov. 12.

Springer opened the tourney with a 82-26 victory over Paoli as Hunnicutt scored 27, Cory Leu notched 15 and Treyc Colungo finished with 14.

Madill 36, Dickson 18

At Dickson, the Comets kept it close early, but couldn’t find a spark Friday in a 36-18 setback to Madill.

Dickson trailed 6-3 after the first quarter, but that deficit increased to 17-7 at the half. That was as close as it would get as the Wildcats pulled away for the win.

Jagger Porter led the Comets with seven, while Ian Palesano added five and Jann Vazquez tallied four.

Meanwhile, Madill’s Nick Northcutt scored a game-high 13 and Ezekiel Fuentes chipped in eight.

The Wildcats travel to Tishomingo at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, while Dickson makes the short trek to Sulphur at 8 p.m. the same day.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Springer 52, Bray-Doyle 35

At South Central Conference Tournament, the Lady Cardinals bounced back from an opening round loss by cruising to a 52-35 victory on Friday.

Cadence Shelley led the way with 21, followed by Jalyn Dewberry with 17 and Abby Hicks with eight.

