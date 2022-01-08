How to ‘winterize’ your skin care routine with tips from a top dermatologist

As we get older, so many things about ourselves change—our perspective on life, priorities, goals, and we may even develop an unwavering desire to live in leggings (just me?). Another thing that also majorly changes as we age? Our skin. Mature skin, in particular, has different needs. So, it's important to allow our beauty routine to evolve with us to ensure we're satisfying those needs and keeping our skin feeling healthy and looking glowy. To help with that, below, we rounded up some of the best beauty, skin-care, and makeup tips for people over 50 that we've learned from the pros.

SKIN CARE ・ 15 HOURS AGO