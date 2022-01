Innocent European nationals are being deprived of British immigration status because of crimes they did not commit due to out-of-date Home Office records, The Independent can reveal.Lawyers say hundreds of applicants for settled status have had their case put on hold – sometimes for years – due to pending prosecutions that do not exist.One Polish man’s case was paused for nearly two years – during which time he says he was driven to suicidal ideation over the fear of being deported – due to an allegation of fraud from 1999 which had since been quashed, but remained on his police...

