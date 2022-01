Health leaders have warned the NHS is facing a “staffing crisis” as more than 20 trusts were on the highest level of alert.The NHS Confederation said a number of hospitals were reporting up to 10% of staff were either in self-isolation due to Covid or were off sick for other reasons, just as the numbers of people in hospital with coronavirus soared.And in comments first made to The Guardian, the organisation’s chief executive Matthew Taylor said: “The Prime Minister’s attempts to reassure the public that the NHS is not being overwhelmed will not chime with the experience of staff working...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO