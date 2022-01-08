ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security payments of $1,657 go out in 4 days

In just 4 short days, millions of Americans will see their Social Security checks with the COLA increase for the first time.

The COLA increase was 5.9% for the year 2022.

This means monthly payments will be 5.9% larger than last year.

Social Security limits and payment amounts for 2022

January Social Security checks with the COLA boost

Checks arriving in 4 days will have an average of $92 more dollars.

This raises the average payment from $1,565 to $1,657.

People with birthdays that land between the 1st and 10th of the month they were born will see their checks on the second Wednesday of every month.

Benefits worth $1,657 going out in 5 days

The next batch to go out for those specified birthdays will be Jan. 12.

Anyone with a birthday between the 11th and 20th will get their check on Jan. 19.

If your birthday is the 21st or later, you’ll see your check on Jan. 26.

The second, third, and fourth Wednesday schedule will be used every month.

Other Social Security benefits

Married couples that collect benefits will see an increase of around $154.

Disability beneficiaries can expect their checks to rise from $1,252 to $1,358.

SSI recipients also saw an increase in their first check, which was sent Dec. 30, 2021.

Cheryl Stone
1d ago

This is not true for the majority of Social Security recipients. PLEASE STOP making it look like eldesr are getting this huge benefit from the government! We have been barely been making through this Pandemic with having the dramatic rise in the cost of basic necessary items like food and having to often pay high prices to have food brought into us ao that we do not go out and expose ourselves to this possibly lethal Pandemic. We often must pay for our Medicare premiums/ and insurance to help with medical expenses, including medicine, doctor appointments and testing. No America we are NOT getting over $1600 dollars a monthits more like $1200 before rent, utilities, and co-pays. That's if you are fortunate

Robert Attkisson
1d ago

5.9 percent increase still doesn’t match the inflation maybe around 15 percent will match the inflation! Government doesn’t know how to match anything!

Billy the Cat
1d ago

Funny largest raise and it doesn't even equal the actual rise in the cost of living, for the elderly increases in insurance took most of the raise in benefits. The elderly are not getting extra money as the unemployed, or working. Just hopes built up then smashed though they worked hard all their life and getting back so little.

