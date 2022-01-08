Social Security payments of $1,657 go out in 4 days

In just 4 short days, millions of Americans will see their Social Security checks with the COLA increase for the first time.

The COLA increase was 5.9% for the year 2022.

This means monthly payments will be 5.9% larger than last year.

Social Security limits and payment amounts for 2022

January Social Security checks with the COLA boost

Checks arriving in 4 days will have an average of $92 more dollars.

This raises the average payment from $1,565 to $1,657.

People with birthdays that land between the 1st and 10th of the month they were born will see their checks on the second Wednesday of every month.

Benefits worth $1,657 going out in 5 days

The next batch to go out for those specified birthdays will be Jan. 12.

Anyone with a birthday between the 11th and 20th will get their check on Jan. 19.

If your birthday is the 21st or later, you’ll see your check on Jan. 26.

The second, third, and fourth Wednesday schedule will be used every month.

Other Social Security benefits

Married couples that collect benefits will see an increase of around $154.

Disability beneficiaries can expect their checks to rise from $1,252 to $1,358.

SSI recipients also saw an increase in their first check, which was sent Dec. 30, 2021.