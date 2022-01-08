Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Dives Below $41,000 Support

The Ripple price prediction reveals that XRP is currently facing selling pressure below the $0.75 after touching $0.78 high. XRP/USD is declining below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages after touching the daily high at $0.78. The Ripple price might cross below the $0.70 level before it could begin another increase. However, after struggling to break above the 9-day moving average, the Ripple begins a slow and steady decline as the coin prepares for the nearest $0.93 support level, which could move the Ripple (XRP) to a short-term low.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO