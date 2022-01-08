ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Dives Below $41,000 Support

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 1 day ago

Following the $41,000 break, the Bitcoin price...

forextv.com

ForexTV.com

Bitcoin could crash to $35k as death cross nears

Bitcoin has currently been struggling between $41,000-$42,000 and could soon crash to $35k as death cross nears. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
insidebitcoins.com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD Crosses Below $0.75 Level

The Ripple price prediction reveals that XRP is currently facing selling pressure below the $0.75 after touching $0.78 high. XRP/USD is declining below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages after touching the daily high at $0.78. The Ripple price might cross below the $0.70 level before it could begin another increase. However, after struggling to break above the 9-day moving average, the Ripple begins a slow and steady decline as the coin prepares for the nearest $0.93 support level, which could move the Ripple (XRP) to a short-term low.
beincrypto.com

BTC On-Chain Analysis: Three Bitcoin Indicators at Key Support Levels

Today’s on-chain analysis by BeInCrypto looks at three indicators that are currently at key support levels. Their holding could be a strong signal of Bitcoin (BTC) reaching a bottom, rebounding and ending the downtrend. Dormancy Flow. The Entity-Adjusted Dormancy Flow is the ratio of current market capitalization and annualized...
zycrypto.com

Over Half A Billion Dollars In Crypto Liquidations As Bitcoin Traders Prepare For The Worst

Cryptocurrencies continue to face a turbulent week after Bitcoin dipped below $43,000 on Thursday, further worsening a situation that has been at play for over 2 months. In the past 24 hours, the total value of crypto futures liquidated went past $530 million according to Coinglass as Bitcoin fell further from $43,000 to $41,695. During the sell-off, over 135,301 traders were liquidated with the single largest liquidation order happening on Bybit where a single entity yielded $5 million worth of ETH.
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Brushes Three-Month Lows to Test Support

After breaking down from a 32-day support area, Bitcoin (BTC) proceeded to reach a low of $41,000 on Jan 7 and is testing a horizontal support. BTC has been moving downwards since Dec 27, 2021. The dip reached a local low of $41,000 on Jan 7, just below the 0.618 Fib retracement support level (white). This also caused BTC to sweep the December 2021 lows (red line).
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Briefly Sinks Below $41,000 in Ongoing New Year's Slump

There's more uncertainty in the crypto market as Bitcoin plummeted to an intraday low of $40,685 on Friday morning, per CoinGecko, to the levels last seen in late September 2021. The benchmark cryptocurrency rebounded above $42,000 since then to $42,330 at press time, down 1.% in the past 24 hours.
ForexTV.com

Why Bitcoin’s Satoshi Nakamoto Was Giordano Bruno

The pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, like Giordano Bruno, also challenged government-backed, violence-enforced dogma. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
