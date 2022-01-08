Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Dives Below $41,000 Support

Cryptocurrencies continue to face a turbulent week after Bitcoin dipped below $43,000 on Thursday, further worsening a situation that has been at play for over 2 months. In the past 24 hours, the total value of crypto futures liquidated went past $530 million according to Coinglass as Bitcoin fell further from $43,000 to $41,695. During the sell-off, over 135,301 traders were liquidated with the single largest liquidation order happening on Bybit where a single entity yielded $5 million worth of ETH.
