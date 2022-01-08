Bitcoin Attacks The Ultimate Ponzi Scheme

Bitcoin fell below $43,000 on Thursday before bouncing back above that level. Traders reacted to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which showed policymakers may speed up interest rate hikes to combat inflation by selling risker assets, such as crypto and growth stocks. Bitcoin, which hit an all-time...
Large lenders in Australia and Spain are offering customers cryptocurrency assets for the first time.
The metric has fully recovered after a plunge in mid-2021 as the Chinese government clamped down on local miners.
One of the billionaire investors who have switched towards Bitcoin is Thomas Peterffy, a Hungarian born billionaire.
Johann Steynberg of the crypto Ponzi Scam “Mirror Trading International (MTI)” was arrested in Brazil a few days ago after vanishing with near 29.000 BTC. Johann Steynberg, a South African known for running the multi-million dollar Ponzi scam Mirror Trading International (MTI), was recently arrested in Brazil. This...
Nowhere to hide for Johann Steynberg as his identity is unmasked in Brazilian province, and he is now in police custody for cheating thousands of investors in South Africa and abroad. Military police and the Rapid Ostensive Intervention Group (Giro) in the capital city of the province of Goiás in...
The Bitcoin price prediction shows BTC rebounding from the daily low of $41,209 as the buying interest may increase.
The year 2021 saw the cryptocurrency market triple in value to almost $2 trillion, according to figures taken from an article in the Wall Street Journal online, entitled: “The $2 Trillion Cryptocurrency Market Is Drawing Interest From Investors, Scrutiny From U.S. Regulators” by Paul Kiernan. Source: Pexels. Furthermore,...
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says that Bitcoin (BTC) isn’t done tumbling yet. As reported by Bloomberg, Novogratz tells NBC in a new interview that he foresees Bitcoin bottoming out at around the $38,000 to $40,000 price level. The Galaxy Digital CEO is walking back his comments from last...
Bitcoin’s ability to hit $100k this year could be dependent on the approval of a Spot ETF. Market players express serious concerns over Spot ETF delay. Last year, the cryptocurrency market saw the United States welcome its first Bitcoin futures ETF. The approval was one of the biggest things to hit the Bitcoin ecosystem as industry players collectively agreed that the approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF was a significant step towards accepting Bitcoin’s position as a leading asset in the market. However, the arrival of a Bitcoin futures ETF did nothing to sway the minds of industry experts from maintaining that a Bitcoin Spot ETF was an even better option.
Goldman Sachs assumes a scenario where bitcoin adoption increases as a store of value for investors versus gold.
We break down experts' 2022 predictions for the leading cryptocurrency. Some believe Bitcoin could go to $100,000 or more, while others believe a crypto crash is inevitable. Increased adoption is likely, led by improved understanding, regulatory clarity, and blockchain gaming. Stricter regulation is on its way, but we don't know...
Longtime analyst and trader Peter Brandt says Bitcoin (BTC) has broken out of its parabolic advance. After taking steep price dives on Wednesday and Thursday, BTC is trading at $41,698.72 at time of writing, down more than 17% from where it was priced one month ago. “I saw the violation...
Forecasts on the future of Bitcoin and the crypto markets are pouring in from top investors as BTC hovers below $42,000.
Trader Peter Brandt advises against buying the Bitcoin dip by his sacred rule that "Never add to a losing trade".
