Bitcoin Attacks The Ultimate Ponzi Scheme

Bitcoin’s ability to hit $100k this year could be dependent on the approval of a Spot ETF. Market players express serious concerns over Spot ETF delay. Last year, the cryptocurrency market saw the United States welcome its first Bitcoin futures ETF. The approval was one of the biggest things to hit the Bitcoin ecosystem as industry players collectively agreed that the approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF was a significant step towards accepting Bitcoin’s position as a leading asset in the market. However, the arrival of a Bitcoin futures ETF did nothing to sway the minds of industry experts from maintaining that a Bitcoin Spot ETF was an even better option.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO