ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Bitcoin Attacks The Ultimate Ponzi Scheme

By Bitcoin News Editor
ForexTV.com
 1 day ago

Centrally managed currencies are similar to Ponzi...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin takes beating to $42K level

Bitcoin fell below $43,000 on Thursday before bouncing back above that level. Traders reacted to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting, which showed policymakers may speed up interest rate hikes to combat inflation by selling risker assets, such as crypto and growth stocks. Bitcoin, which hit an all-time...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponzi Schemes#Forextv Bitcoin
ForexTV.com

Bitcoin Hashrate Mints New All-Time Highs

The metric has fully recovered after a plunge in mid-2021 as the Chinese government clamped down on local miners. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Man Behind 29,000 Bitcoin Ponzi Scam is Arrested in Brazil

Johann Steynberg of the crypto Ponzi Scam “Mirror Trading International (MTI)” was arrested in Brazil a few days ago after vanishing with near 29.000 BTC. Johann Steynberg, a South African known for running the multi-million dollar Ponzi scam Mirror Trading International (MTI), was recently arrested in Brazil. This...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
chronicle99.com

Bitcoin 2022: Will Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Ethereum Need To Be Regulated?

The year 2021 saw the cryptocurrency market triple in value to almost $2 trillion, according to figures taken from an article in the Wall Street Journal online, entitled: “The $2 Trillion Cryptocurrency Market Is Drawing Interest From Investors, Scrutiny From U.S. Regulators” by Paul Kiernan. Source: Pexels. Furthermore,...
CURRENCIES
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval As The Ultimate Catalyst For $100k Bitcoin In 2022

Bitcoin’s ability to hit $100k this year could be dependent on the approval of a Spot ETF. Market players express serious concerns over Spot ETF delay. Last year, the cryptocurrency market saw the United States welcome its first Bitcoin futures ETF. The approval was one of the biggest things to hit the Bitcoin ecosystem as industry players collectively agreed that the approval of a Bitcoin futures ETF was a significant step towards accepting Bitcoin’s position as a leading asset in the market. However, the arrival of a Bitcoin futures ETF did nothing to sway the minds of industry experts from maintaining that a Bitcoin Spot ETF was an even better option.
MARKETS
u.today

MakerDAO Co-Founder: MIM and UST are "Solid" Ponzi Schemes

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

4 Bitcoin Predictions for 2022

We break down experts' 2022 predictions for the leading cryptocurrency. Some believe Bitcoin could go to $100,000 or more, while others believe a crypto crash is inevitable. Increased adoption is likely, led by improved understanding, regulatory clarity, and blockchain gaming. Stricter regulation is on its way, but we don't know...
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Trader Peter Brandt advises against buying the Bitcoin dip

Trader Peter Brandt advises against buying the Bitcoin dip by his sacred rule that “Never add to a losing trade”. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy