Englewood, FL

Boat explodes while leaving dock in Englewood, leaving one seriously injured

By ABC7 News
 1 day ago
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A boat exploded as it was leaving the dock near Indian Mound Park in Englewood, Sarasota County, leaving one man seriously injured.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said they responded to a boat incident at approximately 12:15 p.m. that involved one boat with seven people on board.

The 24-foot boat was preparing to leave the dock when the explosion happened, FWC confirmed. The six individuals on board were uninjured.

The operator, a 44-year-old man, sustained significant burn injuries and was rushed to Tampa General Hospital in an ambulance.

FWC responded with Englewood Fire Rescue, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida State Fire Marshall.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

