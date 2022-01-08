Volunteers raise near-record amount during 2021 Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As another successful run comes to a close, volunteers can look forward to later this year as they tear down the light displays in Garvin Park.

Officials estimate 2021 Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights raised $223,141 between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, making it their second largest total in event history.

In the 28 years of the event, they say net proceeds have now reached more than $4.1 million to underwrite essential therapy services and inclusive early education at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

An approximate total of 14,511 vehicles (including horse-drawn carriages) drove through this year’s display, officials say.

Easterseals estimates this year’s proceeds will help to underwrite as many as 4,462 therapy sessions for local children and adults with disabilities.

Easterseals says the 29th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is already being planned, and will open on Thanksgiving night and will run through New Year’s Day.

