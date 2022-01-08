ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Volunteers raise near-record amount during 2021 Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5VC2_0dgWW3Te00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As another successful run comes to a close, volunteers can look forward to later this year as they tear down the light displays in Garvin Park.

Officials estimate 2021 Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights raised $223,141 between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, making it their second largest total in event history.

In the 28 years of the event, they say net proceeds have now reached more than $4.1 million to underwrite essential therapy services and inclusive early education at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

Local organizations celebrating record-setting season of giving

An approximate total of 14,511 vehicles (including horse-drawn carriages) drove through this year’s display, officials say.

Easterseals estimates this year’s proceeds will help to underwrite as many as 4,462 therapy sessions for local children and adults with disabilities.

Easterseals says the 29th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is already being planned, and will open on Thanksgiving night and will run through New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Veteran-owned, firefighter founded business looks to expand to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indianapolis-based junk removal company is planning to expand to Evansville over the next two-three years, officials say. Along with Evansville, officials say the business plans to expand to South Bend, northwest Indiana and Terre Haute. According to the Fire Dawgs’ website, their business is veteran owned and founded by firefighters. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KY tornado victims given more time to apply for DUA benefits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) — Storm victims in 16 Kentucky counties now have until Jan. 28 to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance, the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance announced Friday. Officials say the U.S. Department of Labor gave approval to extend the deadline for individuals impacted by the storms that occurred overnight on Dec. 10 to […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

26th Annual Warrick County Summer Musical announced

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – It may be the middle of winter, but Warrick County is already thinking of summer with its annual musical. The 26th Annual Warrick County Summer Musical will feature the Tony nominated show Something Rotten. The musical comedy features over the top characters and an influence of Shakespeare. Audition information will […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Evansville, IN
Cars
WEHT/WTVW

Ghost Quesadilla to open on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new Mexican restaurant is making its way to Evansville’s west side. Ghost Quesadilla is set to open their doors Monday, Jan. 10 at 11 a.m. According to Ghost Quesadilla’s website, the restaurant puts a spin on traditional Mexican cuisine and mixes it with traditional American favorites. From Steak to Peanut […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Search continues for missing Owensboro teen last seen on Christmas Eve

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — For several weeks, OPD have been searching for a missing Owensboro teen. The last anyone saw of 14-year-old Alina Bartolon was Christmas Eve. Joining police efforts, the community continues their search for Alina. A group of Owensboro residents met at Smothers Park Saturday morning before visiting several neighborhoods, looking for any […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EWSU: W. Maryland Street set to close for two months

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The EWSU confirmed on social media Saturday that West Maryland Street will be closed for approximately two months starting Monday, January 10. They say the road will be closed from Harmony Way to N. Sonntag Avenue as work will start on a new water line project. Harmony Way will remain open […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Weather#Thanksgiving#Charity#Weht#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Snow Leopard at Miller Park Zoo dies from COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rilu, the 11-year-old Snow Leopard housed at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo, has died after suffering from COVID-19-induced pneumonia. Zoo officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook. Rilu began suffering from symptoms of the virus in early December 2021. The Snow Leopard came to Miller Park Zoo in 2011 from the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Indiana coal miner dies in underground accident

OAKTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an underground accident in southern Indiana. The incident occurred late Friday at the Sunrise mine in Oaktown in Knox County, near the border with Illinois. The information was released by Clark Cottom, the sheriff in Sullivan County. No other details have been released. The federal […]
OAKTOWN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
WEHT/WTVW

Tristate digging out after first snow of the season

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One day removed from the first accumulating snowfall of the season, impacts were still being felt across the Tristate. A few slick spots and bitterly cold temperatures quickly replaced the precipitation, but some areas saw improvement with sunshine aiding in the melting process. Evansville resident Bobby Parris says despite the accidents […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Elderly woman passes away after early morning fire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1400 block of West 12th Street around 1:40 Saturday morning, authorities say. Officials say heavy smoke and flames were coming out of a bedroom window of the home, which prompted rapid effort of search and rescue along with fire fighting. According […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy