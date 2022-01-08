ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Cold weather shelter to open Jan. 10 in Santa Rosa County

By Aspen Popowski
 1 day ago

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — A cold weather shelter will open Jan. 10 and Jan. 11 for residents in Milton.

The cold weather shelter will be run by Ferris Hill Baptist Church. The shelter opens each night in Santa Rosa County when weather is expected to drop below 40 degrees, usually through the months of December and March.

Santa Rosa welcomes first baby of the year three days into 2022

The shelter is available for residents who are homeless or do not have heat in their homes, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County public information office.

The cold weather shelter will accept residents from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church at 6848 Chaffin St. in Milton.

No one will be allowed in the shelter after 8:30 p.m. unless they are brought in by law enforcement, according to the release.

