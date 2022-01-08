ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Nemesis John Thune Says He’s Running for Senate Again

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the Senate Minority Whip, said Saturday he plans to run for a fourth term in the Senate, tamping down retirement speculation and...

The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only sought...
MarketWatch

Sen. Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican, says he’ll seek 4th term

U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican leader in the Senate, announced Saturday he is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022. Thune, who turned 61 on Friday, has mulled retiring from the Senate for months. But he has a clear path to reelection in reliably-red South Dakota even after he drew the ire of then-President Donald Trump late in 2020 for speaking out against his attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. Since then, Thune has offered restrained criticism of Trump’s political imitators at times, but mostly focused on scuttling the Democrats’ plans.
Daily Mail

John Thune - number two Senate GOP leader and likely successor to current Republican leader Mitch McConnell - announces run for reelection this year

The number two Senate GOP leader John Thune has announced he is running for reelection this year. The South Dakota senator - and likely successor to Republican leader Mitch McConnell - announced his run for reelection on Twitter on Saturday, putting an end an end to recent speculation over his political future.
NBC News

One year after Jan. 6, Trump's grip on the GOP has grown stronger. Here's why

WASHINGTON — If it’s Wednesday ... A new analysis shows Democrats are doing better than expected in redistricting — but that it probably won’t be enough to save the House. ... John Fetterman hauled in $2.7 million in the 4th quarter for his Pennsylvania Senate bid. ... Michael Steele is a no-go for Maryland governor. ... And why climate could determine Build Back Better’s fate.
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
TheDailyBeast

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

