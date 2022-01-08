Infamous ‘Hollywood Madam’ Ditches Nevada Home After Pet Parrot Is Shot

In a hearing on Friday, new details emerged about the alleged conduct of James and Jennifer Crumbley while they were on the run in the wake of their son Ethan’s mass shooting at Oxford High School. Oakland County, Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald said that, as soon as their son was arrested, the Crumbleys began scheming to go on the run. They moved personal items into storage and liquidated their assets with plans to sell their horses and house. They then siphoned $3,000 from Ethan’s bank account, leaving just 99 cents in there, and accumulated four burner phones. Once they were on the lam, they specifically asked a friend to fetch them orange juice and vodka while they hid in an art studio in suburban Detroit, McDonald said. Though the couple’s attorney argued that the couple had no intentions of fleeing, McDonald said, “These are not the actions of individuals who wanted to turn themselves in.”

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO