Nevada State

Infamous ‘Hollywood Madam’ Ditches Nevada Home After Pet Parrot Is Shot

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Heidi Fleiss, the infamous “Hollywood Madam” who was convicted of running a lucrative prostitution ring in Los Angeles and later served time for tax evasion, is...

TheDailyBeast

Idiot Tried to Cut Line at Doja Cat Show With Bomb Threat, Cops Say

A man who allegedly thought he could cut the line to get into Doja Cat’s Indianapolis show by claiming he had a bomb sowed fear and chaos on Saturday. Police responded to the threat at the AT&T Playoff Live concert at Monument Circle and searched the man. He had no explosives on him but was arrested on outstanding warrants. “He exercised very poor judgment,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told IndyStar.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Body of Skier Rory Angelotta Missing Since Christmas Found in Suburbs

The body of a 43-year-old avid skier who got caught up in a sweeping snow storm over Christmas has been found in an unlikely spot. Roy Angelotta disappeared around 10 p.m. Christmas Eve while skiing at the Northstar California Resort in the Sierra Nevada mountains and was thought to have gone off-piste due to low visibility and bad weather. Hi body was found Saturday about three miles from the resort in a residential area. Law enforcement officials say he was likely trying to find a safe haven from the storm when he collapsed. “It is possible Angelotta was attempting to find the neighborhood near Truckee when he succumbed to the elements,” the sheriff's office said, according to NBC News. “There was no indication of any suspicious or unusual activity.” An autopsy is scheduled to determine his exact cause of death.
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Prosecutor Says Crumbley Parents Asked for Vodka and OJ While on the Lam

In a hearing on Friday, new details emerged about the alleged conduct of James and Jennifer Crumbley while they were on the run in the wake of their son Ethan’s mass shooting at Oxford High School. Oakland County, Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald said that, as soon as their son was arrested, the Crumbleys began scheming to go on the run. They moved personal items into storage and liquidated their assets with plans to sell their horses and house. They then siphoned $3,000 from Ethan’s bank account, leaving just 99 cents in there, and accumulated four burner phones. Once they were on the lam, they specifically asked a friend to fetch them orange juice and vodka while they hid in an art studio in suburban Detroit, McDonald said. Though the couple’s attorney argued that the couple had no intentions of fleeing, McDonald said, “These are not the actions of individuals who wanted to turn themselves in.”
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
State
Nevada State
City
Pahrump, NV
State
Missouri State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

27 People Scooped Off Floating Ice Chunk in Green Bay After Shore Breakaway

At least 27 people were rescued by first responders on Saturday after becoming stranded on a large chunk of floating ice off Wisconsin’s Green Bay, authorities said. No injuries were reported among the group, many of whom had been ice fishing before the ice broke off from the shoreline. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the 27 stranded people spent roughly 90 minutes adrift before being rescued. The agency added that a potential culprit for the “destabilization of the ice” may have been a barge traveling through the bay. A man on his first ice fishing expedition told local outlet WLUK-TV that the noise of the ice shove’s breakage sounded like a gun being fired. “We thought it was interesting, got out of our shanty, took a look and people were yelling on the ice, ‘We’re separating,’” he said.
GREEN BAY, WI
TheDailyBeast

Mom Charged for Stuffing Her COVID-Positive Teen Son in Her Trunk to Get Tested

A mom in Houston took a novel route to limiting her exposure to her son with COVID-19 this week: she made him ride in her trunk on the way to a testing site, police said. Sarah Beam, 41, allegedly put her 13-year-old in the trunk of her car when she drove to a testing site in a high school football stadium. He had tested positive already, but she wanted to confirm with a second test and determine if she herself was positive while also avoiding exposure. Staff at the testing site told her she couldn’t be tested until she released the teenager. It’s unclear if she ever got the swab, though, because authorities intervened, and the teenager moved to the backseat. Beam has been charged with felony child endangerment.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Florida Official Accused of Creating Vaccine ‘VIP List’ Quits in a Huff

A Florida county commissioner provoked widespread anger last year following allegations that she had prioritized herself and her friends when COVID-19 vaccines were initially rolled out. Now, almost 12 months later, Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said she will likely resign from her post, though only because she apparently has “better things” to do. “I will be resigning because I’ve had about all of this board I want,” Baugh huffed, in comments reported by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. “I have bigger and better things to think about.” According to the report, Baugh was recently “stripped” of her titles as commission chair and “representative to a key regional transportation panel.” A criminal inquiry into the vaccine debacle last year did not result in charges; she denied wrongdoing.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

NYC Man Dies Months After Anti-Asian Hate Crime Left Him Brutalized

An Asian man who was brutally beaten while collecting cans in New York City’s East Harlem neighborhood last April has died, the New York Daily News reports. Yao Pan Ma, 61, died on Dec. 31 after he spent months in intensive medical care, including in an induced coma, following the April 23 incident. Police arrested Jarrod Powell, a 50-year-old homeless man, in connection with the attack. Powell denied any hostility toward Asian people, but said he attacked Ma because he had been mugged a day earlier by “a Korean” and a Japanese man. Powell was charged with attempted murder and assault as a hate crime and transferred to Rikers Island, though his charges are expected to be upgraded to murder. More than 9,000 incidents of anti-Asian hate were reported throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a group fighting Asian hostility.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
