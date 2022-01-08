'Deserved to Start' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea's 17-Year-Old Debutant Lewis Hall

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised youngster Lewis Hall for stepping up in his debut performance against Chesterfield in the west London side's 5-1 FA Cup third round win.

The 17-year-old, who has been in the Blues' academy since under-8 level, finally made his debut today in the absence of Marcos Alonso.

After the game, Thomas Tuchel discussed why he included Hall in the fixture, claiming he 'deserved to start'.

"It was his performance and attitude in training," said Tuchel, as quoted by Adam Newson. "The attitude his showed in our possession games and small-sided games. He was good and deserved to start."

"We needed a pause for Toni (Rudiger), Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) and Marcos (Alonso) in the defence and we had three defenders left and he was one of them."

"It's clear what we demand in the players in the position. We have a very supportive dressing room and this is very good for the young boys. They have to step up and show what they are capable of and they did again."

With usual starting left-back Ben Chilwell likely out of action for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury, Chelsea have been on the hunt for a new man to fill in down the left flank.

After his performance today where he registered an assist and three goal involvements, Lewis Hall could be the player Thomas Tuchel has been searching for.

