European roundup: Puertas strikes late as Granada deny 10-man Barcelona

Antonio Puertas celebrates his superb late equaliser for Granada against Barcelona.

A stunning late goal by Antonio Puertas gave Granada a dramatic 1-1 draw against Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday, while Real Madrid extended their lead at the top with a 4-1 home win over Valencia.

Luuk de Jong’s second-half header, following a perfect cross from Dani Alves, gave Barça the lead but Puertas pulled the home side level with his 89th-minute goal. The Catalan giants were reduced to 10 men when Gavi was sent off in the 79th minute for a foul on Alex Collado.

“It all got very complicated after the red card,” the Barça midfielder Sergio Busquets said. “We managed the game well in the second half, especially after the goal, but we were too anxious. After Gavi was sent off it was difficult for us to control the ball.”

The draw leaves Barcelona sixth in the league with 32 points from 20 games, 17 points behind the leaders, Real Madrid. Granada, who are unbeaten in La Liga since late November, are 12th with 24 points.

De Jong and the goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, two of the most criticised Barcelona players in the first half of the season, were bright spots for the second consecutive league match. The Dutch forward, who had a goal disallowed by the VAR for a close offside, almost scored minutes later with a bicycle kick for the second week in a row, while Ter Stegen made a marvellous one-handed save from a powerful, low shot from Granada’s Darwin Machis.

Alves, making his first league appearance following his return to Barça after six years, helped the team with an assist and two crucial defensive clearances. The 38-year-old right-back became the oldest player to feature for Barcelona in a league match, surpassing Jose Manuel Pinto by 57 days.

Karim Benzema celebrates after scoring Real Madrid’s fourth goal against Valencia. He now has 301 goals in all competitions for Real. Photograph: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Real Madrid strike duo Karim Benzema and Vinícius Jr scored twice each to give the La Liga leaders a 4-1 home win over Valencia, putting them back on track after last weekend’s disappointing loss to Getafe. They have extended their lead over Sevilla to eight points. Sevilla, who have two games in hand, host Getafe on Sunday.

Benzema opened the scoring shortly before half-time from the penalty spot, his 300th goal in all competitions for Real. He is the fourth player in the club’s history to reach the milestone after Alfredo Di Stéfano (308), Raúl (323) and Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

Vinícius, who missed Real’s last two games after testing positive for Covid, scored twice early in the second half. Gonçalo Guedes scored Valencia’s consolation goal in the 76th minute with a header on the rebound after Thibaut Courtois had saved his penalty kick.

Benzema sealed the emphatic win two minutes from the end with a low shot from inside the box.

In Saturday’s other La Liga matches goals from Roberto Soldado and José Luis Morales gave Levante a 2-0 home victory over Mallorca despite having José Campaña sent off late on, and Real Sociedad beat Celta Vigo 1-0 at home thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal’s first-half goal.

Mahmoud Dahoud is surrounded by his Borussia Dortmund teammates after his late winner. Photograph: Alexandre Simões/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images

In the Bundesliga, which restarted after the winter break, Borussia Dortmund struck twice in the final three minutes to complete a comeback from two goals down and snatch a 3-2 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jude Bellingham headed in an 87th-minute equaliser before Mahmoud Dahoud curled in the winner in the 89th minute to send Dortmund to 37 points and cut the gap to leaders Bayern Munich to six. Bayern lost 2-1 to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday.

Rafael Borré had put the hosts in front against the run of play with their first effort on goal, after Filip Kostic whipped a free-kick into the box and the Colombian beat the goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

Before the visitors managed to recover from the setback Borré struck again, this time pouncing on some sloppy defending by Marco Reus in the penalty area following a mistake from Dortmund’s Thomas Meunier, who lost possession in his own half.

Dortmund’s best chance came on the stroke of half time when Donyell Malen hit the post from close range but they did score in the 71st minute with Erling Haaland sending Thorgan Hazard through to pull a goal back.

The Norway striker Haaland forced a good save from Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp after that before Bellingham headed in the equaliser. Dahoud then snatched the winner to complete their comeback.