The Anne Arundel County Public Schools has sent out a reminder to all families regarding the return to school after the Winter break including new policies and procedures. Following the guidance of the county Department of Health, the Maryland Department of Health, and the Maryland State Department of Education, there is no change to our opening plans for in-person instruction (barring any weather complications). As a reminder, the Maryland State Board of Education and State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury have been clear that the priority for local school systems continues to be in-person instruction for students. That has been – and remains – our focus as well.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO