Maritime museum to offer free admission to kids through 2026

BATH, Maine (AP) — The Maine Maritime Museum is offering free admission to those 17 and younger through the end of 2026.

Rebecca Roche, the museum’s director of development, said it’s a step toward a goal of permanently eliminating admission fees for children to make the museum more accessible.

The museum estimated 30,000 children under 18 will visit the museum between now and December 2026, according to Roche.

The move is made possible by a donation from Central Maine Power, the Times Record reported. CMP has previously donated to the museum.

The Maine Maritime Museum previously offered free admission to all visitors in January 2020 with a donation from the Davenport Trust in honor of Maine’s bicentennial.

Prior to this change, admission for children under 5 was free, ages 6-12 were $11 each and ages 13 and up were $18 each.