ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maritime museum to offer free admission to kids through 2026

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

BATH, Maine (AP) — The Maine Maritime Museum is offering free admission to those 17 and younger through the end of 2026.

Rebecca Roche, the museum’s director of development, said it’s a step toward a goal of permanently eliminating admission fees for children to make the museum more accessible.

The museum estimated 30,000 children under 18 will visit the museum between now and December 2026, according to Roche.

The move is made possible by a donation from Central Maine Power, the Times Record reported. CMP has previously donated to the museum.

The Maine Maritime Museum previously offered free admission to all visitors in January 2020 with a donation from the Davenport Trust in honor of Maine’s bicentennial.

Prior to this change, admission for children under 5 was free, ages 6-12 were $11 each and ages 13 and up were $18 each.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

NEW YORK (AP) — A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke Sunday morning, killing 19 people including nine children in New York City’s deadliest blaze in three decades. Trapped residents broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Entertainment
City
Bath, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Maine Power#Cmp#Ap#The Maine Maritime Museum#The Times Record#The Davenport Trust
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

715K+
Followers
371K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy