We at Tar Heel Blog are Armando Bacot stans, not sycophants. We’re not trying to write up Armando for player of the game over and over because it’s easy or fun. But when you put together a performance that will be talked about and measured against for decades — and against an opponent that has beaten Carolina seven straight times — there’s only so much you can do.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO