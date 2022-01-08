ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White lifting Chicago Bulls bench

By JULIA POE Chicago Tribune
The Southern
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMidway through the Chicago Bulls’ ninth-straight win Friday, Ayo Dosunmu received a lesson from an unexpected source — Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards opponent lined up across from him. Dosunmu needed to get out of his own head. He had been called for traveling twice in a...

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
DeRozan attends Ayo Dosunmu Night in Champaign

It didn’t matter that the Chicago Bulls had an off night. It didn’t matter that it was one of this winter’s coldest days so far. With Ayo Dosunmu set to enter the University of Illinois’ honored jerseys program on Thursday, DeMar DeRozan knew he had to make the trek to Champaign.
‘I wanted to build a legacy’: Ayo Dosunmu, who is carving his niche as a Chicago Bulls rookie, returns to Illinois for his jersey retirement

Ayo Dosunmu is only just beginning to process the impact he made in three seasons at Illinois. The Chicago Bulls rookie returned to the State Farm Center on Thursday night to a hearty homecoming, and his No. 11 jersey was raised to the arena’s rafters during a raucous halftime ceremony. “It was very emotional,” Dosunmu said. “I was trying to keep myself straight, smile through it all. I had a ...
Doncic has triple-double, Mavericks beat Bulls 113-99

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat Chicago 113-99 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth straight win while snapping the Bulls’ nine-game winning streak. Josh Green and Maxi Kleber...
Lonzo Ball
Trae Young
Bradley Beal
Billy Donovan
Alex Caruso
Coby White
Ayo Dosunmu
Coby White is flipping the narrative in a big way

Coby White hit rock bottom nearly two weeks ago with a dreadful first half against the Hawks in which he got torched by Trae Young and couldn’t hit a shot. Aside from a few hot shooting games, White had really struggled to start this season coming off shoulder surgery and then dealing with COVID-19. While those were reasonable excuses for his struggles, the third-year guard often looked really bad and lost, and it had me wondering aloud if rookie Ayo Dosunmu was already better than him.
LaVine leads way as Bulls win 9th straight, beat Wizards

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 27 points, Coby White added 21 and the Chicago Bulls won their ninth straight game, beating the Washington Wizards 130-122. The Eastern Conference-leading Bulls matched their longest win streak since the 2010-11 team won nine in a row to finish the regular season. They also had an easier time in this one after winning last week at Washington on DeMar DeRozan’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer, grabbing the lead late in the third quarter and remaining in control down the stretch. Lonzo Ball scored 18 points, hitting six of Chicago’s 15 3-pointers. White buried four from beyond the arc. Rookie Ayo Dosunmu chipped in with 18 points, and coach Billy Donovan earned his 300th NBA win. Bradley Beal led Washington with 26 points.
LaVine is optimistic about Chicago Bulls’ potential

As far as Zach LaVine is concerned, the sky’s the limit for the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls entered their game against the Washington Wizards on Friday night at the United Center as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, having won eight straight games. DeMar DeRozan was the top vote-getter among East guards in early All-Star balloting while LaVine was fourth. And LaVine is finally feeling healthy after tearing a ligament in his left thumb in October.
Bradley Beal's advice for Ayo Dosunmu during game backfired

The NBA is something of a fraternity, and while the competition is intense, many players do want to see their peers do well. That’s why a lot of veterans will occasionally dole out tips to younger players. Bradley Beal did that on Friday and paid for it almost immediately....
Washington Wizards
Chicago Bulls
All-Time Bulls Team vs. All-Time Pistons Team: Michael Jordan Gets Full Revenge Against The Bad Boys

Without a doubt, the Bulls and the Pistons have had some of the NBA's greatest players. The all-time selections for both of these franchises are quite impressive, and have combined to make countless All-Star teams and captured multiple NBA titles. Not to mention, both franchises have an extensive history as opponents and rivals in the Eastern Conference. Specifically, in the 90s, the Bulls and Pistons franchises were bitter rivals with genuine disdain for each other. The “Bad Boy” Pistons were the franchise in the way of Michael Jordan’s greatness, defeating the best player in the league multiple times in the playoffs and preventing him from capturing his first NBA championship.
Ayo Dosunmu “everything we want our program to be about”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There’s not many players who have ever suited up in the Orange and Blue like Ayo Dosunmu, the all-time leading scorer for three-year players, USA Today National Player of the Year, Big Ten Tournament Champion. The list could go on and on, but they all stand as reasons Illinois decided to hang […]
