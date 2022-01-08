ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Drivers License' Turns One: 'Changed My Whole Life'

iheart.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year ago today, Olivia Rodrigo's life was changed forever. On January 8, 2021, Rodrigo's debut single Drivers License was released. A year later, Rodrigo took to Instagram to reminisce on the "song that changed my whole life." Rodrigo shared a 27-second black and white video she recorded a...

kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

How Did Olivia Rodrigo’s Sad Girl Anthem Become So Big on TikTok?

January came in the middle of our first real Covid winter: Vaccines may have been on the horizon, offering a small glimmer of hope, but many people had just spent the holidays separated from their loved ones. And after a year of disco bops ruling the charts, a song just as bleak as the world seemed (and, well, still is) was prime to pop off.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NME

Olivia Rodrigo shares clip of Christmas song she wrote aged 5

Olivia Rodrigo has shared a clip of a Christmas song she wrote when she was five years old – scroll down the page to listen to it now. The breakthrough artist posted a snippet of ‘the bels’ on Instagram last week, giving fans a look at her early songwriting.
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

The Year in Music 2021: Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘SOUR’ brings her sweet rewards

In 2020, not many people beyond fans of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series knew who Olivia Rodrigo was. By the time 2021 ended, she was a household name. –Olivia’s rise from Disney star to chart-topping global pop superstar began in January, when she released her song “drivers license.” The tale of heartbreak quickly became a TikTok sensation, as fans searched for clues to Olivia’s own love life in the lyrics.
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

Olivia Rodrigo and her Massive 2021 Year

No one had a bigger 2021 year than 18-year-old singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo. The California teen released her debut album, Sour, in the middle of the year and became a household name almost overnight. From countless awards to number one singles in numerous countries, Rodrigo has proven she is the face...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
wfav951.com

Joshua Bassett Unfollows Olivia Rodrigo On Instagram

Joshua Basset, the rumored subject of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song, “Drivers License” appears to have unfollowed his High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star. Pop Crave tweeted the news Wednesday (January 4th), just weeks after Bassett admitted to GQ that he hadn’t spoken to Rodrigo since the release of her debut single last January.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Superstar Olivia Rodrigo’s Secrets To Success

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. How can I write a hit song?. Write from your heart and write as much as you possibly can. Where should I look...
RETAIL
purewow.com

Olivia Rodrigo’s Hairstylist Reveals the Break-Out Trends for 2022

Y2K is here to stay. From TikTok to runways and red carpets, the appetite for early 2000s aesthetics doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. As Clayton Hawkins, a celebrity hairstylist and Tangle Teezer stylist ambassador, predicts: “The early 2000s revival will be bigger than ever in 2022. People are loving all the buns, braids and crimped textures from the era because they’re joyful—and we all need a little magic these days.”
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drivers License#American Music Award
riffmagazine.com

The 14 tours we’re anticipating most in 2022, starring Olivia Rodrigo

After the pandemic canceled concerts in 2020, we crossed out fingers that our favorites would be rescheduled. Slowly, they’re being added back to our calendars. As of right now, My Chemical Romance is still together and plan to play Oakland Arena on Oct. 5. Kraftwerk rescheduled their tour, too, and will be back at Bill Graham Civic on July 6. Billie Eilish canceled on tour but then released a new album and she’ll be back bigger than ever.
BEAUTY & FASHION
UPI News

Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Drake, Taylor Swift and more dominated U.S. music sales for 2021, according to MRC Data's year-end report. Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album was the top album of 2021 by total equivalent album units earned by reaching 3.226 million units. The list...
MUSIC
The Press

Cher admits to living a 'strange life'

Cher lives "a very strange life". The 75-year-old singer - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - has revealed that she communicates with people from "every walk of life" in an effort to stay grounded. The 'I Got You Babe' hitmaker explained: "I have to keep...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy