St. Luke’s Parish is found in Church Hill, Maryland. Its parishioners are proud of their church, for its age, its beauty, and for the fellowship shared there. St. Luke’s was founded in 1728 and is constructed of brick. I think of these bricks, and the many country folk who have passed through the doors, sat in the pews, and who have offered up their prayers and worship within the space defined by these bricks. These are surely special bricks, due to the multitude who have silently shared their best and their worst.

CHURCH HILL, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO