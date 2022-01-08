ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

South Carolina holds off Vanderbilt on the road, 72-70

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqN7c_0dgWRbJc00

NASHVILLE (AP) – James Reese V scored 13 points and Vanderbilt failed to get up a shot in the final 6.3 seconds as South Carolina pulled out a 72-70 win on Saturday.

Myles Stute, who led the Commodores with 19 points, made 1 of 2 free throws with 12 seconds left. Reese responded with 1 of 2 from the line with 6.3 seconds to go.

Following a timeout, Scotty Pippen Jr. took the ball the length of the court but as he drove to the basket tried to kick out out as time expired.

Wildens Leveque added 10 for the Gamecocks (10-4, 1-1 Southeastern Conference).

Pippen scored 15 of his 17 in the second half and Jordan Wright had 15 for the Commodores (9-5, 1-1), who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

South Carolina led 34-32 at the half. Four free throws by Pippen had Vanderbilt within 49-48 but Jermaine Couisnard hit a 3 and scored the last seven points in an 8-0 run to make it 57-48 just past the midpoint. A three-point play by Reese produced the big lead at 64-53 with 6:08 to go.

Pippen’s jumper pulled Vanderbilt within 69-67 with 1:34 remaining. Chico Carter Jr. made a dunk for South Carolina with just under a minute to play but Pippen made two more free throws and it was 71-69 at 40 seconds.

The Gamecocks ran the clock down but missed a 3-pointer and Stute was fouled on the rebound.

South Carolina was only 3 of 17 from 3-point range but shot 55% (28 of 51) overall. The Gamecocks went 13 of 18 from the foul line but Vanderbilt, which shot just 39% despite going 8 of 22 behind the arc, made 26 of 36 free throws.

South Carolina plays at No. 18 Tennessee on Tuesday while Vanderbilt is home against Kentucky.

KEY STATS
> South Carolina was efficient from the floor, shooting 54.9 percent from the floor, marking the 3rd-highest mark for it this season.
> The Gamecocks won the battle in the paint, scoring 34 points in the post compared to Vanderbilt’s 20 points in the paint.
> South Carolina’s bench outscored the Commodores’ reserves 30-11.
> James Reese V and Wildens Leveque ended the game as the only Gamecocks in double figures. Reese V scored 13 points and Leveque added 10 points.
> All 11 Gamecocks who saw the court scored points.

NOTABLES
> It’s the first SEC victory of the season for South Carolina.
> The victory marks the Gamecocks’ first true road victory of the season.
> The Gamecocks move to 4-6 in SEC road openers under coach Frank Martin .
> The win is the third inside of Memorial Gymnasium since 2010 for South Carolina and the second under Frank Martin .
> The Gamecocks forced 19 turnovers on Saturday. All 14 of their opponents have committed at least 14 turnovers.

UP NEXT
> South Carolina remains on the road as it travels to No. 18/18 Tennessee on Tuesday. Tip time in Knoxville is set for 6:30 p.m. (ET). Tom Hart (pxp) and Dane Bradshaw (color) will be on the call for the SEC Network broadcast.

Courtesy – South Carolina Gamecocks

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Saturday’s CCU and South Alabama men’s basketball game canceled

NEW ORLEANS – The Coastal Carolina men’s basketball program’s upcoming game at South Alabama set for Saturday, Jan. 8, has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the South Alabama basketball program.  The Sun Belt policy states games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled and considered a no-contest and will not be […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBTW News13

CCU women rally to beat Georgia Southern at home, 72-69

CONWAY, S.C. – Angie Juste-Jean scored a career-high 25 points and Aja Blount added 16, all in the second half, as Coastal Carolina came from behind in the final minute to earn a 72-69 win over Georgia Southern in a Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at the HTC Center. With the win, the Chants moved to 11-2 overall on the […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

CCU men fall on the road at Troy, 69-59

TROY, Ala. – Vince Cole scored a game-high 21 points and Josh Uduje added 14, but it was not enough as Coastal Carolina University fell to Troy University 69-59 in men’s basketball action Thursday evening at the Troy Arena. Troy (11-5 / 2-1 Sun Belt) outscored CCU (9-5 / 1-2 Sun Belt) 19-6 to open the second half and the Chanticleers […]
TROY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Nashville, TN
Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
City
Nashville, TN
State
South Carolina State
Nashville, TN
Sports
WBTW News13

SCBCA high school basketball rankings, January 6

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The latest South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA) state rankings are out. Below are the boys and girls top 10 teams from the SCHSL in each class. Our local squads are in BOLD. 5A Boys Top 10 1. Dorman  2. Riverside  3. Ft. Dorchester  4. Ridge View  5. Northwestern  6. Mauldin  7. […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Man climbs to top of electrical tower in Charlotte, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has climbed to the top of an electrical tower in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Fox 46 is live on the scene. Emergency personnel responded Sunday afternoon to calls regarding a person who appeared to be stuck atop an electrical transmission tower near West […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina’s biggest MLK Day event going virtual again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s biggest ceremony to honor the life of civil rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. will be held virtually again because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The King Day at the Dome event also had to be held virtually because of the pandemic in 2021, according to the South Carolina chapter […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina’s prison director gets national award for agency turnaround

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The director of South Carolina prisons has won a national award for turning around an agency that was near the bottom in the county in funding, salaries and the rate of inmates who return to prison. Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling was honored Saturday by the Correctional Leaders Association for the changes in […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Gamecocks#On The Road#Ap#Vanderbilt#Commodores
WBTW News13

Sisters, ages 12 and 7, die in South Carolina house fire

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Two young sisters died early Sunday morning in a house fire in South Carolina’s Aiken County. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Annabella Buress, 12, and Azriel Burress, 7, were found dead after the fire in the home was put out, The State reported. The fire was reported around 4:15 a.m. at […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

McMaster names lawyer to chair South Carolina’s health board

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has named a Columbia-area attorney to become the next chair of the state’s health board. McMaster announced Friday his nomination of Robert Bolchoz to the board of the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Bolchoz would succeed outgoing chair Mark Elam, who is retiring. Bolchoz has […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
WBTW News13

Grand Strand, Pee Dee communities investing in sports facilities

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Loris plans to invest in its recreation area as it works to grow sports tourism. In recent years, Loris has hosted many tournaments, which leaders say have benefitted the community. “It’s tremendous for the city,” Mayor Harrelson said. “Everybody’s business goes up. Our drug stores. Our food establishments.” […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Do you know how to pronounce these Lowcountry names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Whether you’ve recently moved to the Lowcountry or are just here for a quick visit, there are some names that are pronounced differently than you may think. Here are some names of places you might be pronouncing wrong: Beaufort Pronouncing the name of this Lowcountry town can be a little confusing for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

CCU reinstates COVID-19 protocols for Spring semester

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has reinstated COVID-19 protocols and mitigation ahead of the Spring 2022 semester. Spring semester classes start on Monday, and a few COVID protocols will once again be in place, according to the university. Face masks will once again be required in all indoor spaces, university shuttles, minibuses and […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina reaches new COVID-19 case high — by more than 2,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The number of new, daily confirmed COVID-19 cases announced on Thursday surpassed the previous record – set last week – by more than 2,000, according to new data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. DHEC reported 9,497 new, confirmed cases, 3,823 probable cases, 17 confirmed deaths and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy