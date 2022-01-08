ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

West Virginia Mounts Comeback and Tame Wildcats

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 1 day ago

Morgantown, WV - Trailing by as many as 17 points Saturday afternoon, West Virginia guard Sean McNeil sparked a comeback with 19 second half points and tied a career-high 26 points to lead the Mountaineers to their first conference win of the season over Kansas State Saturday 71-68.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUXq5_0dgWRED100

After a week since West Virginia's only outing since December 22nd, the Mountaineers came out sluggish, leaving Kansas State shooters wide open along the perimeter as the Wildcats built a 14-4 lead to start the game, while the Mountaineers started 1-9 from the field. However, the Wildcats continued hustled play highlighted by Davion Bradford beating Mountaineer forward Pauly Paulicap down the floor for the slam dunk, and the Wildcats held a 23-6 advantage at the 11:29 mark of the first half.

West Virginia cut the deficit to nine, but Kansas State continued to get wide-open looks, going 9-19 from behind the arc with Nijel Pack and Mark Smith leading the way with three threes apiece, taking a 40-27 advantage into halftime.

A slugfest ensued in the second half and West Virginia began to scratch and claw its way back into the game and cut to five, 42-37 within the first five minutes of the second half.

Moments later, Sean McNeil buried a three to get within two, but the steady guard play of the Wildcats kept the Mountaineers at arm's length until West Virginia orchestrated a 15-3 run behind a pair of threes from McNeil and Taz Sherman to take a 61-53 with just under six minutes to play as the Mountaineers appeared poised to cruise in the final minutes. However, Nijel Pack kept the Wildcats within a possession with a couple of threes, cutting the deficit to two with 2:20 remaining in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFuCX_0dgWRED100
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The two traded turnovers before McNeil hit a pair of free throws to extend the Mountaineers lead to four with 1:24 left to play, but the Wildcats guard Marquis Nowell answered with a tough drive at the basket to get back within two.

Kansas State sent Kedrian Johnson to the line with 18 seconds remaining, and he hit both to put WVU back up four. Yet, again, Kansas State answered with a three from Ismael Massoud to cut the deficit to one with five seconds left to play. The Wildcats proceeded to foul Jalen Bridges to send him to the charity stripe, as he hit the pair of free throws to push the lead to three with four seconds remaining.

Markquis Nowell lofted a deep three that went wide, and the Mountaineers held on for the 71-68 victory.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KULR8

Montana picks up commitment from San Diego State QB transfer

MISSOULA — Montana might have found its quarterback of the immediate future in the transfer portal. The Griz picked up a commitment from Lucas Johnson, a former San Diego State and Georgia Tech quarterback, on Thursday night. The senior has one year of eligibility remaining heading into 2022, which will be his seventh college season because of a medical redshirt and the extra year the NCAA granted because of COVID.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Scarlet Nation

WBB: Gamecocks tame Wildcats

#1 South Carolina got back to what it does best and cruised to a 74-54 win over #21 Kentucky. It was a vintage performance by the Gamecocks. They dominated the glass, got to the rim and scored at will, and harassed and frustrated Rhyne Howard and the Wildcats. They also cut down on the turnovers, which may have been the most important thing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Tame Wildcats#Mountaineers
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
csurams.com

CSU Drops First Game of the Season At San Diego State

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – In its first true road game of the year, No. 20 Colorado State could not get consistency on offense and lost at defending Mountain West champion San Diego State, 79-49, Saturday afternoon. The Rams suffered their first loss of the year and fell to 11-1 overall and 1-1 in league play, while the Aztecs improved to 10-3 and 2-0 in conference action.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
herosports.com

FCS Championship Postgame Photos, Player & Coach Reactions

North Dakota State defeated Montana State 38-10 to win its ninth FCS national title. Check out some postgame celebration photos along with press conference thoughts from NDSU and MSU head coaches and players. NDSU FB Hunter Luepke on his TD run where he sought out the contact. “I got past...
FARGO, ND
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Cardale Jones News

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones has reportedly landed an interesting job in Columbus. Jones, who led Ohio State to a College Football Playoff national championship in 2015, will reportedly play a pivotal role in the Buckeyes’ name, image and likeness deals. The former Buckeyes quarterback will help...
COLUMBUS, OH
charlottestar.com

Armando Bacot powers North Carolina past Virginia

Armando Bacot collected 29 points and a career-high 21 rebounds as North Carolina snapped a seven-game losing streak against Virginia, courtesy of a 74-58 victory on Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C. Brady Manek contributed 19 points and five assists while Caleb Love added 16 and five, respectively, as North Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
791
Followers
1K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy