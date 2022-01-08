Weekend ends wet, new week begins cold!

BOSTON (CBS) — We kicked off 2022 in Boston with our first snowstorm last Friday. The city picked up just under 12 inches which puts us close to our seasonal average. Many cities and towns got a solid 6-12 inches, without the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow.
It seems like old man winter has shown up lately after a drop in temperatures to start the weekend and a messy mix of rain and freezing rain on Sunday.
Showers Sunday evening come to an end as a cold front...
A new round of freezing rain accompanying a cold front will be followed by the arrival of an arctic air mass that will result in a plunge in temperatures. There have been reports of hazardous travel in areas that precipitation falls and temperatures remain below freezing on Sunday morning, Jan. 9, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon Sunday in areas north of New York City and Long Island, not including eastern Connecticut.
AUSTIN, Texas — Behind Sunday's cold front, we'll kick off the workweek with temperatures in the 30s & 40s for your Monday morning commute. Below-average afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s are expected for Monday and Tuesday, but they'll gradually warm up throughout the workweek. We could be tracking temperatures in the 70s by Thursday.
Much cooler air will return to the ArkLaTex Sunday night and Monday. Another warming trend begins Tuesday and will continue through Friday with 70s possible. Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until late Friday or Friday night. Sunday was a mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. The...
Look for lake effect snow to top weather headlines in the new week. Expect snow showers Monday with highs barely reaching the low 20s. 1-3" are possible in mainly Trumbull and Mercer Counties. Tuesday will be quite cold as well before temps rebound mid week. Highs will be in the...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold for Baltimore City beginning Monday, January 10 through Wednesday morning, January 12.
“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing the Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday morning through Wednesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa.
These Extreme Cold Alerts are issued when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F or below or when other conditions present a threat to the life or health of citizens.
The state Office of the Chief...
Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. The extended outlook calls for some light snow for Monday morning’s commute then clearing skies and very cold temps overnight into Tuesday. Sunny and not as cold Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-20s. Highs warm by the end of the week into the mid to upper 30s with a chance of snow on Friday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy for a while, then some clearing late; turning breezy. Low: 21. MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, brisk, and cold. High: 28. MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy, and bitterly cold. Low: 10. FORECAST SUMMARY. Our Sunday was a bit of a slippery one in several locations as...
Colder and mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 13. Wind chill will drop to the single digits. Colder and mostly sunny Monday with a high of 29. Northwest wind gusting to 20 mph. Cold start to the week, but a midweek warm will push highs into the 40s...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day.
Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday.
The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record.
On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
Question: Why are temperatures so cold at the beginning of the week?. Answer: Temperatures to start off the work week will be in the single digits at times on Monday and Tuesday. The wind chill will even be in the negative teens, prompting a wind chill advisory for some. But why is that? We will be talking about a few of the reasons why.
Human Trafficking Prevention Month: MoDOT and MSHP join forces to combat the issue. A cold front moved through before dawn on Sunday, and colder air will be moving in this morning. The afternoon looks blustery despite some sunshine.
