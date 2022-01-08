Nailers Drop Road Game at Indy
Indy – The Nailers were in Indy and it wasn’t its night from the start. Just 23 seconds into the game, Jan Mandat lifted Indy to a 1-0 advantage.
Jared Thomas sunk a penalty shot in the second period for Indy to make it a 2-0 game.
Jared Thomas sunk a penalty shot in the second period for Indy to make it a 2-0 game.

Wheeling went on to lose 5-1.

