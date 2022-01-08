ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Nailers Drop Road Game at Indy

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPdGt_0dgWQ4Qn00

Indy – The Nailers were in Indy and it wasn’t its night from the start. Just 23 seconds into the game, Jan Mandat lifted Indy to a 1-0 advantage.

Jared Thomas sunk a penalty shot in the second period for Indy to make it a 2-0 game.

Wheeling went on to lose 5-1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Central Catholic Takes Down Williamstown at Home

Wheeling, W, Va. (WTRF) – Williamstown is the defending AA state champion. The Knights were working the long ball in the early going. Leyton Toepfer took a little studder step and was good from the wing to give the Knights an early 5-4 lead. In the first quarter, Central Catholic made a funny play. Toepfer […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park Girls Stay on Top

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Park hit the ground running against Buckhannon – Upshur. Lala Woods drove and scored to give the Pats an early 4-0 lead. In the second quarter, it was really all Patriots. Natalie Daugherty came up with the long ball to give the Patriots an 11 point lead. Park jumped out to […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Linsly Too Much For Magnolia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – 10 different players scored for Linsly as the Cadets downed Magnolia 72-44 Tuesday night at Stifel Field House. Raef Wykes led the Cadets with 24 points. Trevor Williamson led the Blue Eagles with 19.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Here’s how Oglebay creates a foot of snow for skiing

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It almost seems like an impossible task. How do you make something out of thin air that nature offers us every winter? That’s what Oglebay is faced with for their skiing and snowboarding season each year—but thanks to these giant red machines, every day can be a snow day. We keep […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Soccer association needs your help to light up the field

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville Area Soccer Association has a 25-acre complex on Airport Road. The $1.2 million dollar facility was built in 2004 with all donations. Now, they have 470 children ages three to15 who play every year. So, there are more kids than there are hours of daylight and they’re […]
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

It’s not too late to get a vaccine or booster

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you’ve fallen behind in getting your COVID vaccinations, you’re not alone. Maybe you’ve let a long time elapse between your first and second dose, or your booster. Maybe you haven’t even started yet. And you may figure there’s no point in trying to catch up. But Ohio County Health Administrator […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Oglebay’s Festival of Lights closes out their season of holiday fun

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) It’s an Ohio Valley stable and brings joy to families all throughout the holiday season. Oglebay’s Festival of Lights is wrapping up their 36th year of celebrating.   It’s 6 miles of thousands of lights displaying creative scenes and holiday characters, but it doesn’t stop there. At Oglebay they also have a variety of events for everyone to enjoy.   President and CEO […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Jersey Mike’s Subs is now open at the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County has a new eatery!  Jersey Mike’s Subs has officially opened their doors to customers. They are located between the Starbucks and Xfinity stores at the Highlands. Owner Steve Blasco says now people don’t to get eat quality food. Jersey Mike’s Subs specializes in freshness.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia boy’s GoFundMe featured on Elvis Duran

A Benwood, West Virginia boy was featured on the popular morning radio show Elvis Duran. Jaymison Redman, 10 years old, has had three brain surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation and is currently no longer in remission for a brain tumor. A GoFundMe was set up by the family of Jaymison, called Jaymison Strong, and that GoFundMe was […]
BENWOOD, WV
WTRF- 7News

Sidney Poitier dead at 94

The actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94 according to multiple reports. Eyewitness News Bahamas says that the death is confirmed by Bahamian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell. Mitchell said to one news outlet, “I understand from a family member that he passed away last night. We will be issuing a […]
CELEBRITIES
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling city crews brace for tonight’s snowfall

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- If you’re hitting the road tonight, be careful. Wheeling city crews are bracing for the first accumulating snowfall of the season. It’s snow covered out there, but what’s driving in it like? If you’re driving home from work or have late-night errands, be careful. Meanwhile, city crews are busy at work. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County McDonald’s awards West Liberty student a $2,500 scholarship

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) One McDonald’s employee was in for a surprise when she arrived at work. Grace Dean works part-time at McDonald’s as a crew trainer while attending school at West Liberty University as a dental hygiene student. Friday, she was awarded a $2,500 scholarship for her outstanding performance both in the restaurant and in school.   It really feels good. I’ve worked […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Division of Highways says they are prepared for snow

The West Virginia Division of Highways says they have salt stockpiled, snowplows staffed and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond to any snow-related weather event that might arise. Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow in the Mountain State from Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, through Friday, Jan. 7. “Our trucks are mounted with […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF- 7News

Rollover crash on State Route 214 under investigation

Belmont County, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash Friday night near Bellaire. Officers say a driver hit an AEP utility pole around 10 p.m. before fleeing the vehicle. That driver’s identity is not yet known. 7news will keep you updated on this developing story.
BELLAIRE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy