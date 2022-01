ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Management at NIBCO Water and Ice Park in Elkhart tell 16 News Now that theme nights have helped to boost attendance since the pandemic. “With Covid, everybody kind of had slowed down their uh, activities and we just wanted to kind of drum up a little bit more excitement for the skating rink this year to get everybody kind of a little bit, somewhat back to normal,” says Julie Will, the Manager at NIBCO Water and Ice Park.

