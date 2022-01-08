ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans Week: Titans focus on taking care of Texans, not playoffs

By Kayla Anderson
 1 day ago

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Tennessee Titans will end the regular season on Sunday, trying to take down the Houston Texans, which would give them the top seed in the AFC and a first round bye in the playoffs.

THE KING RETURNS:

On Wednesday, Titans running back Derrick Henry returned to practice after suffering a broken foot in Week 8 against the Colts. The back-to-back rushing champ has been out for over 8 weeks, and while he won’t play on Sunday, head coach Mike Vrabel is happy with how Henry responded in practice.

“I think that he looked good. We continue to track his speed and his mileage and volume and see how he responds. Two days on the turf, we will see where he is at tomorrow and see how he responds. I feel good about where he is at,” said Vrabel.

CATCHING UP WITH CUNNINGHAM:

From worst to first. Titans linebacker Zach Cunningham was released by the Texans in early December, now he’ll reunite with his former team, hoping to help his new team care of business. The former Vanderbilt star said that while he enjoyed his time in Houston, he’s happy to be part of the Titans. As for extra motivation, he always plays to win.

“I’m going to play how I play that’s always been my game no matter who I’m playing against,” said Cunningham.

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS:

A win over the Texans gives the Titans 12 wins in the regular season for the first time since going 13-3 in 2008. It would also give them the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, providing homefield advantage and a first-round bye.

However, Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown along with other said that this week the postseason wasn’t something they talked about, they just want to take care of business.

“We haven’t been talking about the No.1 seed. We’re just talking about winning this game. The focus is on Sunday and handling our business,” said Brown.

FAREWELL MCNICHOLS:

The Titans final transactions for this week included releasing running back Jeremy McNichols from the active roster. That means that both D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard will remain on the active roster, even when Henry comes off injured reserve.

WHO’S IN AND WHO’S OUT:

There are only two players that have been ruled ‘OUT’ for Sunday’s game, that includes Naquan Jones and Teair Tart:

