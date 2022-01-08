ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Johnson III leads Duquesne over UMass 78-74

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0dgWPE8b00

Jackie Johnson III had 27 points, tying his season high, as Duquesne edged past UMass 78-74 on Saturday. Amir Spears added 21 points for the Dukes.

Kevin Easley Jr. had 10 points and five steals for Duquesne (6-7, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Leon Ayers III added seven rebounds.

C.J. Kelly had 19 points for the Minutemen (7-7, 0-2). Rich Kelly added 16 points. Noah Fernandes had 14 points and six rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Johnson
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duquesne#Umass#Minutemen#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
NJ.com

How UConn’s Kimani Young enabled Huskies to beat out Seton Hall (and other schools) in key recruiting battles

When UConn visits No. 24 Seton Hall at noon on Saturday in a key Big East battle, there will be four products of The Patrick School involved in the game -- two on each team. The Pirates feature a pair of graduate student guards who played high school ball under coach Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School in Bryce Aiken and Jamir Harris. UConn, meantime, has a pair of big men who played at the Hillside school in sophomore Adama Sanogo and freshman Samson Johnson.
HILLSIDE, NJ
FOX Sports

Bumbalough leads Ball State over Eastern Michigan 78-72

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Luke Bumbalough had 20 points as Ball State defeated Eastern Michigan 78-72 in Mid-American Conference play on Saturday. Tyler Cochran had 17 points for the Cardinals (7-7, 2-1 Mid-American Conference), who ended a four-game losing streak on the road. Miryne Thomas and Demarius Jacobs added 10 points apiece.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Nebraska lands Texas quarterback transfer Casey Thompson

Former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson, who started 10 games in 2021, is transferring to Nebraska. Thompson announced his decision Friday on Twitter after visiting Nebraska's campus earlier in the week. He led the Longhorns with 2,113 pass yards and 24 touchdowns with nine interceptions, while completing 63.2% of his passes. The junior from Oklahoma City started Texas' final 10 games after backing up Sam Ehlinger in previous seasons.
NEBRASKA STATE
NJ.com

Adewale’s big day powers North Star Academy past Shabazz - Boys basketball recap

Olamide Adewale had 25 points and 16 rebounds, fueling North Star Academy’s 60-55 victory over Shabazz in Newark. Adewale, a senior, now is averaging 24.5 points per game and has five double-doubles this season for North Star Academy (3-3). In the win, Quaadir Johnson had six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks. Johnny Mayers scored 13 points and Marco Grand Pierre added 12.
NEWARK, NJ
WHO 13

North Dakota State beats Montana State 38-10 to win FCS title

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Hunter Luepke ran for three touchdowns in the first half and North Dakota State won its ninth FCS national championship in 11 seasons with a 38-10 win over Montana State on Saturday. The Bison (14-1) have never lost when making the trip from Fargo to Frisco for the final Football Championship […]
FRISCO, TX
ABC News

ABC News

504K+
Followers
126K+
Post
263M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy