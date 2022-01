STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Since first being detected in New York in early December, the omicron variant has swiftly engulfed the city, causing a noted surge in both positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations. But the particularly virulent strain of COVID-19 may have run its course, according to the CEO of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, who said on Friday that omicron is about to reach its peak.

