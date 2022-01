For 18 teams, the 2021 NFL season ends today, and the 2022 NFL Draft is where hope for next season really exists. The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It’ll be the second year in a row that they have the top pick. Only this time, there’s no franchise quarterback to choose from – not that they’d want one.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO