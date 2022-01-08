ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Duck Dynasty’ star says she caught flurona

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01AZR9_0dgWO44h00

( NEXSTAR ) — While flurona may not sound like a real word, it is: Flurona is when a patient is experiencing the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

Israel confirmed its first case of flurona last month. Since then, health officials throughout the U.S. have been reporting cases of the disease . The World Health Organization says co-infections are not unusual when there is an intense transmission of pathogens in communities, such as COVID-19 and flu.

One reality TV star, Sadie Robertson from A&E’s “Duck Dynasty,” recently revealed she has gotten flurona.

In the caption of a Friday Instagram post , Robertson explained 2022 “started off by me getting flurona.” This comes just a few months after Robertson’s daughter Honey, born in May 2021, was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV.

“Flurona”: What is it and why is it here?

To make matters worse, Robertson says their home has been invaded by rats.

“It’s day 4 of not being able to get them and being out of our house. It’s disgusting,” she writes. “And we are exhausted from getting over sickness and being out of our home.”

Flurona, while just entering our vocabularies this year, has likely been around for some time. A man in New York tested positive for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time in late February 2020, The Atlantic reports .

Snow Leopard at Miller Park Zoo dies from COVID-19

Many of the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both viruses can cause a fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and nausea or vomiting.

Because of their overlapping symptoms, testing is needed to determine if you are experiencing flurona. The CDC explains there are a number of tests available to detect the flu. Among them is swab testing of your throat or nose, similar to current COVID-19 testing methods.

“They did two swabs. They tested the left nostril for flu and they tested the right nostril for COVID,” Alisha Johnson explained to Nexstar’s WSPA after learning she had flurona.

While COVID-19 testing is widely accessible, you may need to speak with your doctor to be tested for influenza.

Doctors recommend getting vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19 to prevent severe illness.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Sheriff: 21-year-old killed in Escambia County after drug deal turns deadly

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest report reveals new details about a Escambia County homicide. Escambia County deputies arrested 30-year-old Anthony Brock Thursday. Brock is charged with homicide and is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Quandarius Smith on Dec. 28. Smith was shot several times outside his family’s house on Louisiana Drive, right […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Robertson
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Reveals All the Small Moments She’s Thankful For

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff posted a heartfelt message about the moments in 2021 she’s thankful for. Robertson has had quite the eventful year that included some major milestones in her life. The 24-year-old continues to expand her career through her podcast, social media presence, and faith-based teachings. Yet her biggest milestone was becoming a mom in 2021. She and her husband, Christian Huff, welcomed their first child to the world in May of last year.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Duck Dynasty' Star Sadie Robertson Contracts COVID-19 and the Flu

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson is not only dealing with a bout of COVID-19, but she's also navigating the flu. According to PEOPLE, Robertson revealed that she contracted "flurona," which is a combination of COVID-19 and the flu. Unfortunately, that's not the only issue that she's dealing with. The reality star also shared that while she's dealing with these illnesses, her home has been invaded by rats.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duck Dynasty#Cdc#Influenza#Flu Symptoms#A E#Rsv
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson Shares a ‘Powerful’ Message

If you know anything about Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson, you know that he holds two things very close to his heart — faith and family. Everyone knows Willie Robertson for his ZZ Top beard and his good-old-boy personality. Robertson is a successful TV personality, businessman, and author as well. He starred on the A&E reality show Duck Dynasty from 2012 until 2017 and currently lives in his home state of Louisiana with his wife Korie Robertson. The happy couple shares children John Luke, Sadie, Will, Rowdy, Bella, and Rebecca.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy