Fayette County man sentenced for child neglect

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A Fayette County man is sentenced after a young child is found wandering in the road.

Stephen Coiner of Boomer is sentenced to one to five years in prison for gross child neglect. Coiner pled guilty to gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury or death on November 10, 2021.



On March 13, 2021 the Fayette County 911 Center received notification that a 2-year-old child was walking down the middle of U.S. Route 60 in Boomer. The caller said the child was standing in the middle of the roadway and that she picked up the child and had them in her vehicle. Thankfully, the child was not injured.



Fayette County Deputies found the parents of the child Deputies discovered the mother was unaware the child was missing and the father, Coiner, tried to minimize the situation. They determined that Coiner had agreed to watch the child and had failed to properly supervise the child.



Coiner must serve a minimum of one year before he will be eligible for parole. Upon completing parole, Coiner will further be subject to ten years of extended supervised release.

