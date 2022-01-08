ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County man sentenced for child neglect

By Izzy Post
 1 day ago

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A Fayette County man is sentenced after a young child is found wandering in the road.

Stephen Coiner of Boomer is sentenced to one to five years in prison for gross child neglect. Coiner pled guilty to gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury or death on November 10, 2021.


On March 13, 2021 the Fayette County 911 Center received notification that a 2-year-old child was walking down the middle of U.S. Route 60 in Boomer. The caller said the child was standing in the middle of the roadway and that she picked up the child and had them in her vehicle. Thankfully, the child was not injured.

Fayette County Deputies found the parents of the child Deputies discovered the mother was unaware the child was missing and the father, Coiner, tried to minimize the situation. They determined that Coiner had agreed to watch the child and had failed to properly supervise the child.


Coiner must serve a minimum of one year before he will be eligible for parole. Upon completing parole, Coiner will further be subject to ten years of extended supervised release.

Two Michigan men face drug charges in Raleigh County

MACARTHUR, WV (WVNS) – Two men from Detroit, Michigan were arrested after a routine traffic stop lead deputies to searching their car. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, last night, January 5, 2022, Deputy M. Talley with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office made a routine traffic stop in the MacArthur area. During the stop, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Natalie Cochran arraigned in court on first-degree murder charge

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Natalie Cochran appeared in court for the first time since she was indicted on first-degree murder in connection with the death of her husband.  Cochran appeared virtually in Raleigh County Circuit Court Wednesday, January 5, 2022 for the first time since being indicted on a first-degree murder. Cochran is currently serving an […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — There’s another scam warning people should be aware of in Fayette County. Several people reported a fraudulent phone call in which unknown individual(s) have called impersonating Lieutenant Daniels or Sergeant Ward of the Fayette County Shand claiming citizens have outstanding warrants and are requesting money. The calls are coming from a […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Fayette County Sheriffs Department looking to hire deputies

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Those interested in starting a career in law enforcement have the chance to do so in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriffs Department has several open positions. Applications are available for pick up at their office and testing begins next week. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the shortage of […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
West Virginia pushes for second COVID-19 booster

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia lead the country in vaccine rollouts throughout the pandemic. Now state officials look to do so again. Throughout the pandemic, West Virginia put itself in the forefront, setting a precedent for the country in vaccine rollouts. While vaccination rates in the state continue to fall short of the goals […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
