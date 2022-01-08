ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 update: Florida reports 69,914 new cases; hospitalizations up 70% in one week

By Lisa Maria Garza, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 1 day ago

Florida reported 69,914 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as hospitalizations climbed near 9,500, the highest level since Sept. 16, according to federal data.

The increase in cases comes as a record 157,787 tests are being reported on average per day as of Dec. 31, the most recent data available for testing rates. The state’s average for daily cases has increased for 42 consecutive days, reaching 58,673 as of Saturday, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control shows.

On Friday, 9,432 patients in Florida hospitals had COVID-19, up from 9,082 on Thursday, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The number includes patients admitted with the virus and those who tested positive while hospitalized.

The number of intensive care beds in Florida occupied by COVID-infected patients has increased 214% since Christmas, reaching 1,117 as of Friday.

Yet COVID-related death reports have remained low in Florida during the omicron surge, and the state has the fourth-lowest in the U.S. with a 7-day average of 0.12 deaths a day per 100,000 population. Florida increased its death count by three on Saturday.

Orange County’s average positivity rate continued to climb, reaching 42.3%, according to CDC data, the highest in the state for the third day in a row.

Seminole County is the second-highest in Central Florida with 41.8%, while Osceola County’s rate was 41.3% and Lake’s was 30.52%.

According to public health experts, the virus is considered under control when the COVID-19 test positivity rate is under 5%.

The demand for COVID-19 tests continues to exceed capacity at various sites around Central Florida.

The frequent hours long-wait prompted Orlando to open a location at Camping World Stadium. Free testing is available starting Monday at 1 Citrus Bowl Place. The new site will open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to administer both rapid antigen and molecular PCR tests.

Testing is first-come, first-served, and forms may be filled in advance at patientportalfl.com .

As of Friday, at least 4,633,077 Floridians have been infected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. An average of 21 Floridians per day have died of COVID over the past week and at least 62,628 have died in total.

Meanwhile, an average of 59,600 vaccinations are being administered per day in Florida as of Friday. About 63.7% of Floridians are fully vaccinated and 33.2% have received booster shots.

Here are the key statistics in Florida to watch:

Orlando Sentinel

