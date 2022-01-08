ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

Northwest High moves to remote learning for Monday

By KATC NEWS
 1 day ago
Students at Northwest High School will pivot to remote learning Monday, January 10, while several staff members are out on quarantine or isolating during the omicron surge.

St. Landry Parish School Board says they will continue to monitor the positive rates and cases and will inform the community when school will resume to in-person learning.

Students are to log-in to their Google Classroom and follow their regular class schedule, they say.

Staff members who are not in isolation/quarantine will deliver instruction from the school building.

The school board announces: "While we have an obligation to ensure all community members' are healthy, safe, and in good welfare, we also must protect the privacy of individuals affected by this virus."

The public can contact the school if they have questions regarding school closures.

Related
Opelousas Junior High to go virtual tomorrow

Students at Opelousas Junior High School will pivot to remote learning Monday,. January 10, 2022, due to several staff members out on quarantine or isolating due to Covid 19. In-person learning will resume Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
St. Landry Charter goes virtual until Thursday

St. Landry Charter School will pivot to virtual learning tomorrow, Tuesday and Wednesday. "Due to the rising numbers in COVID cases and utilizing an abundance of caution, St. Landry Charter School will transition to virtual learning, Monday, January 10 th through Wednesday January 12 th ," a message from the school states.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
