Iowa State

Kane, Joens lead No. 12 Iowa State women past TCU 78-47

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Morgan Kane scored a career-high 17 points, Ashley Joens had her 40th career double-double and No. 12 Iowa State rolled to a 78-47 win over Texas Christian on Saturday.

Joens had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Cyclones (14-1, 3-0 Big 12 Conference), who are off to their best start in conference play since 2013-14 and are 9-0 at home this season. Emily Ryan added 16 points and Lexi Donarski 11. Kane was 6 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the line with six rebounds and three assists.

Tavy Diggs scored 17 points off the bench for the Horned Frogs (4-6, 0-1).

The Cyclones held Iowa State to 4-of-18 shooting in the first quarter to take a 20-10 lead. Joens had 11 points in the second quarter and the lead was 38-18.

TCU finished shooting 20 of 73 (27%) with Diggs going 8 of 16. The Horned Frogs were 2 of 9 from the foul line while Iowa State was 21 of 24.

