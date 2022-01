The Minnesota Vikings seem to have an Unholy Trinity in its midst that they want to exorcize from the organization this offseason. That trio is of course Kirk Cousins, Rick Spielman, and Mike Zimmer. There’s a high possibility that at least one, if not two or all three, will not be with the Vikings in 2022. Mike Zimmer, well, his coaching has run its course. As for Kirk Cousins, he carries a hefty price tag that the Vikings may be unable or unwilling to pay. I’m on the record saying that Cousins should be extended, but if that falls through, I understand why Minnesota would move on. The one that I really don’t understand is why Rick Spielman needs to leave.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO