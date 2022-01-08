What's happened to the 8 Utahns charged in the U.S. Capitol riot?

A new report from the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation shows how a “family-centric” approach to criminal justice reform can improve reentry outcomes and reduce recidivism. The report, “A Family-Centered Approach to Criminal Justice,” authored by Christopher Bates, former chief counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee under longtime Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, draws from decades of research to show how family ties, housing and employment are primary and indispensable elements for successful reentry of the formerly incarcerated. Bates espouses reforms to expand family visitation and bolster social connections between those convicted of crimes and their respective communities, which he believes is necessary to reduce recidivism and stave off intergenerational imprisonment.

HOMELESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO