The idea that J.J. Watt could still play in the playoffs will continue to be a story that has surprised many, and that includes Cardinals GM Steve Keim. "To have that kind of injury setback, really disappointing for all of us, but not once did J.J. show signs of feeling sorry for himself," Keim said Friday during an appearance on the "Burns and Gambo" show on 98.7, Arizona's Sports Station. "In fact, now, I look at how fast he has healed, how hard he has worked , and the time I've been doing this, you look at your roster and there is 52 players and then there is J.J. Watt. He is different. And he is different in every way."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO