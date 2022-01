If the San Jose Sharks are successful in terminating Evander Kane’s contract— which the NHL seems to believe the Sharks have the grounds to be successful— the Edmonton Oilers should seriously consider Kane as a free agent option. Yes, the argument that Kane might be a locker room cancer is valid, but there are a lot of things to like about the on-ice gifts of this particular player, some of which are so highly valued, a case could be made to overlook the potential off-ice issues that come with signing the forward.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO