Sheriff: Indiana coal miner dies in underground accident

OAKTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an underground accident in southern Indiana.

The incident occurred late Friday at the Sunrise mine in Oaktown in Knox County, near the border with Illinois.

The information was released by Clark Cottom, the sheriff in Sullivan County. No other details have been released.

The federal mine safety agency has been notified.

Sunrise Coal is Indiana’s second-largest coal producer. It is owned by Hallador Energy, based in Terre Haute.