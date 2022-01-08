ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Indiana coal miner dies in underground accident

By Associated Press
WRTV
 1 day ago
OAKTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an underground accident in southern Indiana.

The incident occurred late Friday at the Sunrise mine in Oaktown in Knox County, near the border with Illinois.

The information was released by Clark Cottom, the sheriff in Sullivan County. No other details have been released.

The federal mine safety agency has been notified.

Sunrise Coal is Indiana’s second-largest coal producer. It is owned by Hallador Energy, based in Terre Haute.

