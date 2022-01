A lot’s changed in a year, and now more contagious, potentially more dangerous variants have been making people think, is it time for an upgrade? To rely on our masks, not just as a way of protecting others but ourselves too. It might be time to upgrade that mask with the omicron variant spreading and considered more contagious than previous variants. CNN reports they are not good against the omicron variant.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO