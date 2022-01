It was a good news, bad news scenario for the Boston Bruins and Tuukka Rask this week. The good: Rask agreed to a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins to play a conditioning stint in the AHL. A precursor to signing an extension with the NHL club, rumors of Boston’s all-time games and wins leader between the pipes returning to the fold had been bubbling near the surface since late summer, but now it looks to be all but a formality.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO