The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t escape the regular-season finale without some attrition and most of it came on the offensive side of the ball. Speaking to the media after the game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid confirmed some information about a few of the injuries the team suffered in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos. He started with WR Tyreek Hill, who suffered a heel injury during pregame warmups that limited him during the course of the game.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO