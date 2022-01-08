Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Returns off IR

FRISCO - It would be a mistake to assume that Blake Jarwin is about to offer some immediate cure for what ails the Dallas Cowboys - especially as what presently ails the Cowboys, as they approach Saturday night's NFL Week 18 regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Eagles is COVID. But...
Tonight’s game could have a preseason feel to it with little on the line. The Eagles have 11 players on the COVID-19 reserve list and called up 10 players from their practice squad. The Cowboys left three of their five Pro Bowlers home, with linebacker Micah Parsons and left...
The Cowboys’ Week 18 contest against Philadelphia may be mostly a formality when it comes to closing out the 2021 campaign so that postseason prep can begin in earnest. But the team continues to tweak the roster, even with less than 12 hours to go in their regular season.
Following the loss to the Cardinals in Week 17, the Dallas Cowboys lost control of their destiny in NFC seeding and the importance of their Week 18 contest against the Eagles diminished instantly. This has been reflected in the amount of players out for Dallas with minor injuries, resting them to avoid risk.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was acquitted of murder charges last month after he fatally shot two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, recently visited the Dallas Cowboys headquarters. Rittenhouse posted images from The Star on Instagram on Monday. One image shows the Cowboys’ outside practice field and another...
Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
To say the Dallas Cowboys had a successful turnaround in the 2021-22 season is beginning to look like an understatement after they have now become one of the most statistically accomplished regular season teams in recent memory.
Vic Fangio has a long history with Drew Lock, but after Saturday night, their relationship may have reached a turning point. The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 28-24 on Saturday to slip to 7-10 on the season as Lock was 12-for-24 passing for 162 yards, along with 4 carries for 35 yards and 2 touchdowns. Fangio, however, was evidently not pleased with the former Missouri quarterback because he was asked about the difference between the Broncos and other AFC West teams.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson entered the Week 18 home matchup against the Chicago Bears with a golden opportunity to make history. Jefferson notched an astounding 1,509 receiving yards over the Vikings’ opening 16 games of the campaign. The former LSU star simply formed stout chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Antonio Brown has made a lot of questionable comments over the past day, and it was only a matter of time before someone called him out about what he said about Tom Brady. Antonio Brown is burning bridges as fast as he can on his exit tour from the Buccaneers. Even Tom Brady can’t escape the criticism, which is strange considering what Brady did for Brown to get this opportunity.
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs suffered a broken fibula and a dislocated ankle in the fourth quarter of the Seattle Seahawks' 38-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, per coach Pete Carroll. Diggs, who's in the final year of his contract, was sobbing as he...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is likely hoping Broncos head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t go anywhere next season. After Reid’s Chiefs came back to win, he spoke to the media and touched on how great the Broncos played under Fangio for this game. “My hat goes off to...
It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
Could we have a blockbuster NFL head coaching trade this offseason?. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Las Vegas Raiders could look to make a blockbuster trade for a head coach. While the Raiders have been linked to Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, the AFC West franchise...
La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays. Nearly four years later, the results are in: Signing Kirk Cousins was a mistake. It's a signing that ultimately could result in firings: the general manager, other leaders in the front office, members of the coaching staff and a head coach who knew this day might come. In fact, he basically predicted it.
