Cowboys' JaQuan Hardy: Elevated by Cowboys

The Eagles elevated 10 players from their practice squad ahead of Saturday’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Following the activation of center Jason Kelce from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team decided to fill out its depth chart with practice squad talent. While the team is likely to rest most of its starters against the Cowboys, the depth chart still needs bodies to make sure head coach Nick Sirianni can field a viable team this weekend.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO