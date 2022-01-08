Cowboys' JaQuan Hardy: Elevated by Cowboys

To say the Dallas Cowboys had a successful turnaround in the 2021-22 season is beginning to look like an understatement after they have now become one of the most statistically accomplished regular season teams in recent memory.
Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
The Eagles elevated 10 players from their practice squad ahead of Saturday’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Following the activation of center Jason Kelce from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team decided to fill out its depth chart with practice squad talent. While the team is likely to rest most of its starters against the Cowboys, the depth chart still needs bodies to make sure head coach Nick Sirianni can field a viable team this weekend.
If quarterback Dak Prescott’s five touchdowns weren’t enough, the first drive with him on the sideline needed 2:28 to go 52 yards and score a touchdown. This time, it was running back Ito Smith with a rush to tie the NFL record with 21 players scoring a touchdown, the first team to do it since the 2007 Patriots.
This game may be meaningless, but these 10 Random Eagles Observations sure aren’t. A pivotal moment for Nick Sirianni, a look back to an unforgettable Eagles-Cowboys game from the past, a remarkable Jason Kelce stat and tons more! Right here!. 1. When I look back at the job Nick...
The Cowboys elevated Smith from their practice squad Saturday. Smith joined the Cowboys' practice squad in early December and will provide additional depth in the backfield since Tony Pollard (foot) has been ruled out. Smith appeared in 14 games with Atlanta last year but hasn't yet made a regular-season appearance in 2021.
Heading into Week 18, the Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team in terms of actual injuries, though they do have double-digit players on their COVID list. They'll have a chance to rest their starters this weekend with a playoff berth already clinched. The Dallas Cowboys are even healthier, as...
The regular season finale - in an unprecedented Week 18 - is finally here. The Dallas Cowboys are visiting the Philadelphia Eagles tonight with a chance to finish undefeated against the NFC East for the first time since 1998. A win would also potentially help the Cowboys' playoff seeding while stopping the Eagles' four-game winning streak.
The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced 11 moves ahead of their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. An overview:. OT Kayode Awosika, LB Christian Elliss, DB Jared Mayden, DB Mac McCain, TE Richard Rodgers, TE Noah Togiai, T Casey Tucker, and DT Raequan Williams were elevated from the practice squad as COVID replacements.
