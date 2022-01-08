ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys' JaQuan Hardy: Elevated by Cowboys

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hardy was elevated from the Cowboys' practice squad Saturday....

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles roster moves: 10 players elevated from practice squad for season finale vs. Cowboys | Breaking down each addition

The Eagles elevated 10 players from their practice squad ahead of Saturday’s season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Following the activation of center Jason Kelce from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, the team decided to fill out its depth chart with practice squad talent. While the team is likely to rest most of its starters against the Cowboys, the depth chart still needs bodies to make sure head coach Nick Sirianni can field a viable team this weekend.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Ito Smith: Elevated from practice squad

The Cowboys elevated Smith from their practice squad Saturday. Smith joined the Cowboys' practice squad in early December and will provide additional depth in the backfield since Tony Pollard (foot) has been ruled out. Smith appeared in 14 games with Atlanta last year but hasn't yet made a regular-season appearance in 2021.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles-Cowboys inactives, with analysis

Heading into Week 18, the Philadelphia Eagles remain a relatively healthy team in terms of actual injuries, though they do have double-digit players on their COVID list. They'll have a chance to rest their starters this weekend with a playoff berth already clinched. The Dallas Cowboys are even healthier, as...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys at Eagles NFL LIVE UPDATES: Dallas Hits 51 Points On Hardy TD Run

The regular season finale - in an unprecedented Week 18 - is finally here. The Dallas Cowboys are visiting the Philadelphia Eagles tonight with a chance to finish undefeated against the NFC East for the first time since 1998. A win would also potentially help the Cowboys' playoff seeding while stopping the Eagles' four-game winning streak.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles announce 10 total practice squad elevations for Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced 11 moves ahead of their Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. An overview:. OT Kayode Awosika, LB Christian Elliss, DB Jared Mayden, DB Mac McCain, TE Richard Rodgers, TE Noah Togiai, T Casey Tucker, and DT Raequan Williams were elevated from the practice squad as COVID replacements.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL

