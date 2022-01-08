ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Drivers line up for blocks for free home test kits from Summit health department as COVID-19 surges

By Alan Ashworth, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hcre_0dgWKFqH00

Drivers lining up for free COVID-19 home tests flooded West Market Street in Akron for a couple of hours on Saturday morning as the omicron surge caused a traffic headache.

Some drivers winding their way through a line to pick up the self-tests distributed by Summit County Public Health said they waited more than an hour.

The health department had hoped to hand out about 3,400 kits, one per person in each vehicle, from 10 a.m. to noon. But drivers started lining up long before the drive-thru started.

Getting COVID home test 'in case we ever got sick'

Jasmine Penny, a University of Akron student from Willoughby, was more than willing to wait in line for a little peace of mind.

“We wanted to get them in case we ever got sick,” she said. “Around Willoughby, you can’t get a test.”

Penny said she and her friend, Rosa DeFilippo, a UA student from New Philadelphia, wanted the tests on-hand and ready to go if they felt sick. She said family members have gotten ill from recent family events and the tests help confirm a diagnosis.

She anticipated a lot of demand and was ready to spend some time in line.

“It was about a half-hour,” Penny said. “A lot of it was figuring out where to go.”

At least some GPS apps were directing individuals to the back parking lot of Summit County Public Health, where the tests were distributed to drivers. But the line snaked around the front of the building, at times backing onto West Market Street.

Penny said the wait wasn’t as bad as she had feared.

“I thought it was pretty smooth,” she said.

Keith Mills of Akron brought his sons Benjamin, 7, and Henry, 9, to pick up tests. Both boys had already contracted COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

“It wasn’t even a cold,” Henry said. “I was barely sick. I didn’t feel anything.”

Their mother also contracted COVID-19 and was sicker than her two boys. But Keith Mills said all three recovered quickly and he never caught the coronavirus.

The boys and their parents have all been vaccinated, and Mills said his wife wanted him to pick up the kits so family members could test themselves before visiting the boys’ vulnerable grandparents.

He said an initial traffic headache was cleared up when police closed off access from one side of West Market.

“They had people coming from the West Side and Fairlawn,” he said.

High demand for COVID home tests causes traffic backup

As congestion mounted, police blocked access to the line from the Fairlawn side of the road.

Mills said demand for the test kits was more than he'd anticipated.

“I was surprised that so many people were interested,” he said.

Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said the omicron wave has created widespread demand for the self-test kits.

“A lot of people want them because there’s a lot of illness in the community,” she said. “We’ve been swamped.”

About noon, Skoda said people started lining up before the recommended time of 9:45 a.m. creating some traffic congestion.

“It’s a big demand, so there are delays,” she said.

Some overeager drivers didn’t help early in Saturday’s drive-thru.

“We’ve seen some really bad behavior,” she said. “People trying to sneak into the line.”

Vaccines still vital despite milder symptoms, health chief says

Despite the recent tsunami of COVID-19 cases, Skoda said, the short- and long-term coronavirus situation may improve soon. For one, the current variant dominating the news is omicron, but its effect on most people appears less severe than other COVID-19 strains.

“Omicron appears to be more like a cold,” she said. “[But] some people get more [symptoms].”

Although omicron may be less severe for most people, it’s still vital to be vaccinated and boosted, she said.

“It will blow through and blow out, but behind [omicron] could be another variant,” she said.

As the pandemic continues, it will likely evolve into a more endemic-style problem, she forecast.

“[What] we’re preparing for is the next stage,” she said.

Vaccines, COVID pill, more free home tests on the horizon

She anticipates an annual vaccine tailored to different COVID-19 strains could become the norm. The introduction of monoclonal antibodies (lab-produced molecules that act as substitute antibodies) and the development of antivirals provide treatment options and could help reduce symptoms and hospital time for many.

“In the future, we’ll be able to manage it more efficiently,” she said.

Skoda said Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill should become available in Ohio in the next couple of weeks, although supplies will be limited. Vaccines remain available on demand at many locations.

By noon, much of the traffic had dissipated. The drive-thru closed about 12:30 p.m. with a few hundred kits remaining. Skoda said the health agency would make an announcement Monday on how they will be distributed.

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

NEW YORK (AP) — A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke Sunday morning, killing 19 people including nine children in New York City’s deadliest blaze in three decades. Trapped residents broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willoughby, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Akron, OH
Health
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Summit County, OH
Traffic
Summit County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Traffic
Akron, OH
Traffic
City
Fairlawn, OH
County
Summit County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Covid#Home#Philadelphia#University Of Akron#Ua#Gps
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy