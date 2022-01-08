ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Will Gonzalez
 1 day ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Henrico Police is asking for help locating a man who is wanted for armed robbery.

Police say on Dec. 29 at around 11:15 p.m. an armed man robbed a business on the 5200 block of Chamberlayne Road in Henrico. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes and white gloves.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

