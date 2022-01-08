ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Ina Garten’s Online Exclusive Salad Recipe is Perfect For Beginner Chefs

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrU5J_0dgWKCC600
Moleskstuio/Adobe. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One thing we love about the Barefoot Contessa is that she has a magical touch for making seemingly basic dishes become an explosion of flavor. Whether it’s a seasonal salad or a quick chicken dish, Ina Garten’s knack for bringing flavor inspires us with every dish. This time around, we’re fantasizing about this Tomato and Avocado Salad.

Despite tomatoes being in season from May to Oct, avocados are always in season and it’s not like tomatoes are too hard to find at your local grocer! Obviously, the recipe calls for avocados and tomatoes, but it also calls for ingredients like arugula, olive oil, and red onions, to name a few.

This salad recipe takes less than eight steps to create, from starting with pouring lemon juice into the mixing bowl and ending by checking your seasonings.

Whether you’re a professional chef or this is the first-ever recipe you want to achieve, this recipe is almost fool-proof. Besides the delicious and savory flavor, this recipe is so simple that anyone can achieve it!

Plus, it can work with any meal plan you have, from meal prepping for the week, or serving the entire family in one go.

Get the online-exclusive Tomato & Avocado Salad recipe here.

And despite this being only available online, you can learn more easy-to-recreate recipes from one of Garten’s classic cookbooks from 2012. The iconic cookbook Barefoot Contessa Foolproof: Recipes You Can Trust is available on Amazon, currently over 50 percent off.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

Comments / 3

Related
SheKnows

Ina Garten Uses This Unexpected Ingredient to Pack Her Grilled Cheese With Flavor

Just when you think you know how to make the perfect grilled cheese, then BAM! Ina Garten just dropped a new ingredient that’ll up the ante for our usual grilled cheese concoctions — but it’s a rather odd ingredient. On Dec 22, the Food Network posted a video to YouTube of Garten showing off her unique grilled cheese recipe. Why is it so unique? Well, she slathers chutney all over it. With any grilled cheese, you, of course, need the cheese (and Gartner divulged her favorite is sharp Vermont cheddar!) It’s a usual grilled cheese recipe until she whips out the...
RECIPES
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

This Sleeper Ina Garten Recipe Is My Favorite Weekday Lunch

I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. Every single recipe I make of hers is delicious! And while some of them (like her chocolate cake) are super popular and well-known, others remain sleeper hits — and these under-the-radar recipes are some of my favorites. Case in point? The cauliflower toast from Ina’s cookbook Cook Like a Pro.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Vegetables Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you shop at the farmers' market, you may get giddy when you see beautiful-looking vegetables. Once you buy them, you might come up with lots of ideas of how you'll turn them into a dish, such as a soup, salad accompaniments, a side dish, or a main course. When you get home, however, you may put everything away in the fridge and realize your ideas aren't going to work out. Perhaps you shop once a week at the grocery store or shop online, and you have more vegetables than you know what to do with in your fridge. Don't worry, it happens to the best of us.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beginner#Food Drink#Tomato Avocado Salad
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Here's The Secret To Trisha Yearwood's Perfect Deviled Eggs

While deviled eggs originally started off as a Southern staple (as noted by Martha Stewart), they have quickly become a party favorite all over the world. They are as versatile as you can get, and recipes can range from classic to out of the ordinary, with unique recipes offering everything from Tex-Mex style with cilantro, jalapeño, and chili powder to spicy shrimp rémoulade deviled eggs with shrimp, spicy Creole mustard, and ample garlic (per Southern Living). These two-bite apps are the star of holiday parties, potluck dinners, picnics, game day gatherings, and any other occasion where crowd-pleasing snacks are called for that are easy on the budget and the clock.
RECIPES
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Glass Cooktop and Get Rid of Burnt-On Food

It never fails. You’ve discovered an amazing five-star pasta recipe that you’re dying to try. You’ve got the prep work done, the beef browned, the ingredients sauteed and you crank up the heat. You’re distracted by a viral TikTok recipe and next thing you know, there’s marinara sauce burnt onto your beautiful glass stovetop. Devastating!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Jeffrey Always Makes This For Ina Garten

Ina Garten's husband Jeffrey has been her partner for more than 50 years. The Food Network star told People, "He's just the best friend anybody could have." The couple's love story began in 1963 after Garten visited her brother at Dartmouth College and met Jeffrey, who was also attending the school. They were married five years later on December 22, 1968, and he's been her biggest supporter ever since. Garten even credits her hubby as being one of the catalysts behind her decision to leave her White House job to run a specialty food store in the Hamptons (via Insider). "Jeffrey said, 'If you love it, you'll be really good at it. And that's the best advice anybody ever gave me," she explained.
RECIPES
EatingWell

13 Easy Winter Soups You'll Want to Make for Dinner Tonight

Whether you're looking for a slow-cooker soup you can prep in the morning or a cozy soup that starts with a store-bought base, we have something simple and tasty for you. These recipes include lots of your favorite winter veggies, like kale, potatoes, cabbage and onion, and only require 20 minutes of active cooking or less. Recipes like our Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Slow-Cooker Potato Soup are so deliciously easy, you can make them any night of the week.
RECIPES
SheKnows

SheKnows

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy