Jets fail to play spoilers against the Bills, with big names missing. The New York Jets’ 2021-22 season ended in historic fashion for all the wrong reasons. Gang Green’s 53-yard output was the worst tally in franchise history, a number partly excused by the fact that Zach Wilson and Co. were missing the team’s top four receivers. All but 13 yards were earned on a 40-yard touchdown from Wilson to Keelan Cole, which obviously wasn’t enough to beat a Buffalo Bills team seeking an AFC East title.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO