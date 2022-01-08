ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong birthday party exposes nearly 200 people to COVID-19

A birthday party attended by over 200 people in Hong Kong has left over a dozen government officials in Quarantine. AP

A birthday bash in Hong Kong forced nearly 200 people — including 13 bureaucrats — to quarantine for COVID-19 despite the government’s pandemic warning, according to reports.

About 170 people, including senior officials and legislators, are in lockdown after Monday’s party for a representative of a mainland Chinese agency.

Principal Liaison Officer for Hong Kong, Shenzhen Qianhai Authority, Witman Hung is quarantining after attending the birthday party where two attendees tested positive for COVID-19.
Secretary for Home Affairs of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Caspar Tsui Ying-wai is quarantining as Hong Kong is trying to beat back the Omicron variant.
Christopher Hui, Hong Kong government Secretary for Financial Services and Treasury is in quarantine as well. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam told government officials to use their vacation time to quarantine.

Some of Hong Kong’s top politicians and more than 20% of its new “patriots-only” legislature will be crammed into 200-square-foot rooms with no WiFi access as the government tries fending off an Omicron outbreak, according to Bloomberg News.

Two of the party’s guests have tested positive for COVID-19.

In response to the incident, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam ordered investigations into 13 government officials who attended the party, all of whom were told to use their vacation leave during quarantine.

Commissioner of Independent Commission Against Corruption, Simon Peh Yun-lu is quarantining. This is not the first time government officials in Hong Kong have disobeyed their own COVID protocols.
Hong Kong Police Commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee is quarantining. Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is launching an investigation into the government officials who attended the party.
Edmond Au Ka-wang, director of Hong Kong SAR Immigration Department will be among those quarantining in a 200 square foot room without wifi.

This is not the first time Hong Kong government officials have disregarded guidance they have asked the public to follow. In July, three Hong Kong officials were fined for attending a dinner that breached virus measures.

With Post wire services

IN THIS ARTICLE
