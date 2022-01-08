ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Altoona police report woman last seen getting in an Uber found safe

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

UPDATE 1/9 – The Altoona Police Department reports that the woman has been found safe. For the original story read below.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police in Altoona are searching for a missing woman who was last seen getting in an Uber to go to the grocery store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTQCG_0dgWJ9ax00
Rachel Weigner PHOTO -Altoona Police Department Facebook

According to an Altoona Police Department Facebook post , Rachel Weigner is described as being a white female standing at 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 120-130 pounds with shoulder-length auburn colored hair. She also has tattoos on her legs and her right ring finger.

The last time Weigner was seen was Friday night at 9 p.m. when she got in an Uber to go to a grocery store.

One identified in deadly Clearfield County propane truck crash that killed two

Anyone with information regarding Weigner’s whereabouts is asked to contact Altoona Police Department at (814)-949-2490 or by sending a private message to their Facebook.

Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Crews pull Jeep from river in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews jumped into action in Johnstown Monday afternoon when a Jeep ended up in the waterway behind the Gautier Steel facility. The cause of the accident is unknown, but officials say no injuries were reported in the crash on Clinton Street. Johnstown Firefighters – Local 463 assisted the tow company with […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Lane of I-80 restricted after vehicle fire

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A lane of Interstate 80 eastbound was restricted near Clearfield after a vehicle caught on fire. According to 511PA, there is a lane restriction between 1.6 miles west of Exit 123: PA 970 – WOODLAND and .3 miles west of Exit 123: PA 970 – WOODLAND. The lane reopened as […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County man accused of illegally selling turtles

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A Nanty Glo man faces charges after police say illegally possessed and sold eastern box turtles. Terry Shuler, 75, was charged after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Eastern box turtles are considered a “species of concern” in Pennsylvania. Shuler allegedly had the turtles for sale on Craigslist […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
